Vehicular Viewing: New on Streaming for November 2020

For November, the major streaming services are ramping up with popular movies and TV series to attract holiday-season eyes — and car-minded viewers will reap some of the benefits. This month’s crop of newly streaming films and shows includes an array of blockbuster franchises, action classics, and intriguing series that are sure to appeal to gearheads.

Movies

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Jason Bourne franchise produced some of the most exciting cinematic car chases of the ’00s, and it all started here. In one famous scene, Matt Damon’s amnesiac supersoldier tosses a Mini Cooper around corners and down stairs in a wild shaky-cam pursuit through Paris. Once you’ve finished watching this one, queue up The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, which are also new to streaming this month. (Hulu, 11/1)

The Expendables (2010)

This throwback action thriller about a team of mercenaries features plenty of vehicular mayhem — and some cool rides, too, including a beautiful (at least until it gets shot up) custom 1955 Ford F-100. The two sequels, The Expendables 2 and The Expendables 3, will also be available on streaming in November. (Amazon and Hulu, 11/1)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

Travel back in time to an era when The Fast and the Furious was just a relatively down-to-earth thriller about fast cars and street racing, instead of a world-conquering, physics-defying blockbuster franchise. Then, travel forward a few years to watch the first sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious. (HBO Max, 11/1)

Lowriders (2017)

Vibrant Mexican-American car culture takes the spotlight in this moving drama about a Los Angeles auto shop owner and his two sons. (HBO Max, 11/1)

Ronin (1998)

Starring Robert De Niro and directed by the legendary John Frankenheimer, Ronin is one of the best action movies of the 1990s. The stunningly realistic Paris car chase alone makes the film worth watching, but everything else is pretty great, too. (Amazon, 11/1)

Torque (2004)

Looking for some silly, over-the-top motorcycle thrills? Torque is here to scratch that outlaw-biker itch, and at less than 90 minutes, it doesn’t overstay its welcome. (HBO, 11/1)

Television

James May: Oh Cook

You’re not likely to find a lot of car content in this new series, but you will get to see Top Gear and Grand Tour co-presenter James May take on beginner-level challenges in the kitchen. (Amazon, 11/13)

The Motor Trend 500: NASCAR Heads West

This three-part documentary series tells the story of the Motor Trend 500, a pioneering race that brought stock car racing to the West Coast in the 1960s. (Amazon, 11/1)

Trash Truck: season 1

This one’s for the kids — an animated series about a young boy and his favorite friend, a big, noisy (you guessed it) garbage truck. (Netflix, 11/10)