Road Trips for Nature Lovers: A Visitor’s Guide to Mesa Verde National Park

Cliff Palace at Mesa Verde National Park

Photo: Andreas F. Borchert

Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado contains nearly 5,000 known archeological sites, which include 600 cliff dwellings that remain from when the Ancestral Pueblo people made their home in this region from 600-1300 CE. Learn more about the ancient inhabitants of the park while enjoying some rewarding hikes and great views when you visit Mesa Verde. Here are some things to keep in mind as you plan your trip to one of Colorado’s most iconic destinations.

Best times to visit

Avoid mid-June to mid-August if you want a more private hiking experience at the park

Photo: Pixabay

The park’s peak season runs from June 15 to Aug. 15. If you want to beat the crowds, consider planning your visit during the first half of June or the last half of August, as Frommers recommends. Another good suggestion to fight crowds is to pick one of the less-frequented backcountry trails.

Navigation tips

The road into the park is steep, narrow, and winding. Per the National Park Service, you should allow for two hours just to drive into and out of the park, when planning a day trip here. It’s worth noting that certain roads have vehicle height and weight restrictions, so make sure to check with the NPS website before coming so you know which roads are trailer- and camper-friendly.

Once you’re in the park, head to the Mesa Verde Visitor and Research Center for maps and more information about the park. (You can also download maps from NPS here). Nab tickets for Balcony House, Long House, or Cliff Palace here if you plan on visiting these popular attractions during your stay.

Suggested hikes

Mesa Verde is a great place for geology enthusiasts

Photo: Niagara66

When hiking in Mesa Verde, make sure to bring sunscreen and sun-protective clothing, due to its exposed geographical setting. Trails are broken into three regions: Morefield, Chapin Mesa, and Wetherill Mesa.

For a shorter hike, the 1.2-mile Soda Canyon Overlook Trail, 2-mile Knife Edge Trail, and 2.4-mile Petroglyph Point Trail are great options. The Soda Canyon Overlook route provides views of Balcony House and other archaeological sites near the Soda Canyon area. The Petroglyph Point Trail is the only trail in the park where you can view rock carvings.

Go with Prater Ridge Trail if you want a longer trek. It spans 7.8 miles round-trip. It starts on the west side of Morefield Campground and features changing elevation and scenery with great vistas of the surrounding landscapes.

A paved route that leads to Step House

Photo: Ken Lund

Where to stay

Far View Lodge is the only lodge located inside of the park grounds. Though if you prefer to overnight in a tent or camper, you can stake out a spot at Morefield Campground.

You can also book a room at a hotel in one of the two nearby towns, Cortez and Mancos, if you don’t mind a bit of a drive into the park each day you’re visiting. Holiday Inn Express Mesa Verde/Cortez, Baymont by Wyndham Cortez, Mesa Verde Motel, and Mancos Inn and Hostel have secured high ratings from travelers.

Wildlife you might see

Keep your eyes peeled for Rocky Mountain elk when hiking at Mesa Verde

Image: Diana Robinson

According to the NPS, Mesa Verde is home to about 200 species of birds, 16 species of reptiles, five species of amphibians, six species of fish, and 74 species of mammals. Bats, shrews, mice, rabbits, and rats are some of the smaller animals you might see. Weasels, raccoons, gophers, beavers, porcupine, and foxes also claim Mesa Verde as their habitat. You might also see larger mammals such as mountain lions, bobcats, elk, mule deer, coyotes, wild horses, and black bears.