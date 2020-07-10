No Comments

Volvo On Call Offers New Features to PHEV Drivers

Photo: Volvo

Volvo, in another step towards its intended dominance in the electric vehicle market, recently announces a new update to its Volvo On Call smartphone app. Specifically, it adds the ability for owners of plug-in hybrid models to monitor their driving patterns and learn just how much they’ve saved by driving a PHEV.

The new features

As the automaker continues its aggressive push into the EV segment, its convenient smartphone application has grown to match. To start, Volvo On Call will now give drivers the option to view how far they’ve driven in all-electric mode behind the wheel of their current and upcoming Recharge models. Soon, they’ll even be able to see exactly how much money they saved by driving an EV, factoring in the automaker’s charging refund policy, which was announced in 2019.

In a press release regarding the new features, Volvo’s chief digital officer, Odgard Andersson, said, “We want the Volvo On Call app to make life easier for you as a user and create a more personal experience. As the car becomes ever more connected, the potential of the app increases and we intend over time for the app to be as much a part of the Volvo as the car itself.”

The company’s leadership continued, comparing the new perks of the Volvo On Call app to a pedometer. “Just like a step counter helps people exercise more, I believe that by giving people better insight into their driving patterns, it will help them to drive in a more sustainable way,” said Bjorn Annwall, the head of EMEA at Volvo Cars. “We see plug-in hybrids as ‘part time electric cars’ that encourage changes in people’s behaviour and help pave the way for a transition towards fully electric cars.”

The update to Volvo On Call augments preexisting features like remote climate control, a virtual driver’s manual, personalized professional service, navigation info, fuel-range alerts, and more. To see stats that directly benefit EV drivers given the same priority as these ease-of-life features shows just how committed Volvo is to its all-electric future.

