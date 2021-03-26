No Comments

What Are the Best GM SUVs?

Photo: Cadillac

Time to upgrade to a new SUV? GM has a diverse spectrum of models to suit your unique preferences and needs. Here are some of the top 2021 GM SUVs for different lifestyles.

For the city

Chevy Trax

Photo: Chevrolet

With its petite body and pleasing efficiency, the 2021 Chevrolet Trax is a great choice to complement an urban lifestyle. When properly equipped, this compact SUV has a city efficiency of 26 mpg and a highway efficiency of 31 mpg. That means you’ll save on fuel while exploring more of your city or venturing beyond it for a weekend getaway.

The 2021 Trax also comes in two trendy special editions: Midnight and Sport. Whichever of these two variations you go with, you’re sure to look sharp no matter where the road takes you.

For the suburbs

GMC Acadia AT4

Photo: GMC

The 2021 GMC Acadia suits suburban family life well. This three-row SUV provides the versatility and space your crew needs, whether you’re transporting up to seven passengers or need to open up the 79 cubic feet of cargo volume.

Go with the AT4 version of the Acadia if you need a sportier exterior aesthetic paired with towing power and enhanced performance. This trim comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine and Active Torque Control AWD System, so you can have an energetic, surefooted ride quality on your family’s outdoor adventures.

Or choose the top-of-the-line Denali trim to exude a refined image and help your family feel as relaxed as possible, whether traveling to grandma’s house or making the morning drop off to school. Some of this trim’s cabin perks include driver-seat memory functions, heated second-row seats, a wireless charging pad, head-up display, and an available sunroof.

For the senior years

2021 Buick Encore

Photo: Buick

The 2021 Buick Encore makes the perfect companion for a retired life phase. For starters, it’s comfortable and flexible on the inside, which helps it easily transition from trips with the grandkids to cross-country road trips with your partner. And this SUV has a higher seating position than a sedan, which makes it easier to see over traffic without straining your neck.

Buick has also designed the 2021 Encore with the noise-dampening system and safety tools you need for a confident and serene driving experience. QuietTuning technologies help block and absorb unwanted road noise so you can focus on the conversations and music at hand. And protective features — such as Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Park Assist, and Lane Departure Warning — make the job of driving both easier and safer.

For an upscale lifestyle

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Photo: Cadillac

Travel like a celebrity, when you bring home a 2021 Cadillac Escalade. Not only will you turn heads with its iconic luxury looks, but the cabin is so plush, tech-laden, and spacious that you might have trouble wanting to exit the vehicle once you reach your destination.

New for the model year, the redesigned 2021 Escalade incorporates two futuristic elements. For starters, there’s a 38-inch curved OLED display on the dash for cutting-edge looks and a streamlined user experience. It also has augmented reality-enabled navigation. This feature projects a live street view on the dashboard screen that pairs with directional information and turn indicators.

The available AKG Studio Reference 36-speaker sound system delivers 360-degree sound for an immersive experience when listening to your favorite playlists. This system also includes a built-in interior microphone system, which makes it easier for front passengers to hear those in the back, and vice versa.

