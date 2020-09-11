No Comments

What Is an Engine Swap?

GM’s Duramax engine

Photo: © General Motors

If you’re new to the gearhead world, some phrases can be confusing. For instance, what exactly is an engine swap? And why would someone want to perform one? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

What it is

As you might have guessed, an engine swap is what you call when you replace a vehicle’s original engine with another engine. According to Redex, there are actually two kinds of engine swaps that you can do: like-for-like vs. non-factory specific.

A like-for-like swap involves replacing an engine with the same engine model that the manufacturer originally included. By contrast, a non-factory specific swap occurs when you take out a vehicle’s original engine and install a totally different engine.

Reasons to do it

An engine swap commonly happens when an older vehicle’s engine dies and the owner still wants to keep it so they swap out the original engine for a newer version of the same engine.

Sometimes an owner just wants to boost the horsepower and torque of their vehicle by installing a more potent engine under the hood. For instance, if you want to swap out a vintage Chevrolet Nova with a Duramax diesel engine for more thrilling performance (like John Fyffe did). This type of swap is a bit more complicated and time-consuming. That’s because it typically involves some modifications to make the new engine fit correctly and work properly.

A third reason that some people do an engine swap is simply for the fun of it. Many do-it-yourself mechanics view an engine swap as the ultimate challenge that proves their skill and determination.

Two popular engine swaps

Interestingly enough, General Motors gets the credit for producing a few of the most commonly-swapped engines. The small block Chevrolet V8, sometimes dubbed the SBC, has a simple design that makes it easy to modify and install on a non-Chevy vehicle.

The LS V8 engine is another popular contender for modern-day engine swaps. Not only is this engine type widely-available, since GM produced so many of them for pickup truck models. But they are known for their reliability as well as their simple structure, which makes the swap more straightforward.

Find out more about GM’s new replacement engine designed for older models. Then learn the difference between turbocharged and naturally-aspirated engines.

