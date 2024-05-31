No Comments

What Is Overlanding? What Vehicles Are Best For It?

Photo: Toyota

Adventure-seekers have another way to push their expectations, fears, and vehicles to the next level. Overlanding combines remote camping and off-roading. It also requires a fearless attitude, self-reliance, and a willingness to go off the grid, way off.

“The idea is to leave civilization behind and fend for yourself. There are no restaurants, motels, or paved roads when overlanding. If there is a bathroom, it had better be in your vehicle,” according to Russ Heaps, writer for Kelley Blue Book.

What vehicle to choose?

Deciding on a vehicle when overlanding is crucial to your excursion’s success. Heaps recommends a vehicle that is multi-faceted — it must possess ruggedness, capability, ample cargo room, impressive fuel economy, and the grace to handle paved roads as well. Aftermarket accessories such as tents, roof racks, and cargo management systems are beneficial investments, too.

“Because, by definition, overlanding requires subjecting your vehicle to a least somewhat harsh environments, you might consider an older used vehicle rather than a shiny new one,” he adds.

Just focusing on SUVs and trucks, Heaps has a several contenders to consider for your overlanding adventure. Models include the capable and large Chevy Tahoe, the rugged Ford Bronco, the versatile Jeep Gladiator, the refined Land Rover Defender 90, and powerful Toyota Tacoma XtraCab. The Nissan Xterra (model years 2000-2015) and Toyota FJ Cruiser (model years 2007-2014) are worth reviewing, too, notes Heaps.

What to pack?

Once you have the right vehicle, you’ll need to focus on what to pack. Be sure to have water, extra gallons of gas, additional lighting, basic tools to handle repairs and mishaps, and a winch and recovery gear such as shovels and tow ropes to help you extricate your vehicle from a stuck situation.

If you’re an experienced off-roader and you’re looking for a more challenging way to experience the outdoors, consider an overlanding excursion.