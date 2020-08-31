No Comments

What Keeps Concept Cars From Hitting the Market?

The Chevrolet Camaro Tack Concept

Photo: Chevrolet

If an auto show does not showcase wildly inventive, out-of-this-world-looking concept cars, can it really be called an auto show? I guess, technically, yes. It just won’t be as incredible, inspiring, or memorable. Even if concept cars are a little or totally unrealistic or a bit weird, they’re creative and cool. They push the envelope on what automakers and engineers can create. Designs are bold. Materials are expensive or non-traditional. They may be showy to gain media attention and unfortunately, may not make it to market, but they serve a real purpose.

“Concept cars can be used to test the feasibility of new technologies. They provide a useful gauge of public interest in new automotive features,” according to How Stuff Works writer Christopher Lampton. “And they allow automotive designers free reign to explore out-of-the-box ideas that could either revolutionize the automobile industry or disappear into the dustbin of automotive history.”

There are several reasons why, despite all the purposes they serve, concept cars don’t make it to the production line or dealership lot near you.

Not ready

Auto shows provide a lot of smoke and mirrors and concept cars can take advantage of creative staging. According to Lampton, a concept car that’s captivating an audience isn’t complete, drivable, or even full size. Do you ever wonder why you cannot get close to a concept car at an auto show? In the event that a concept car has to move, Lampton says a borrowed drivetrain may supply the power.

Not meant to be

Concept cars, from their inception, are never meant to be produced.

“They aren’t intended to become production vehicles. A concept car is exactly what the name implies: a car designed to demonstrate a concept,” Lampton reports.

Although you won’t be able to drive off into the sunset in the latest concept car, you’ll see what’s possible and be reminded that creativity and ingenuity are limitless.