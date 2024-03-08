No Comments

What to Expect at the 2024 New York Auto Show

The New York Auto Show is one of the top auto shows in the country, bringing automakers from across the globe to a single location to show off their best models and concepts. This year’s show will see a wide array of new vehicles, celebrity guests, and even puppies!

When is the 2024 New York Auto Show?

The NY Auto Show will be open to the public starting on Friday, March 29 and will close on Sunday, April 7. The show floor is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Official Opening Day is Saturday, March 30 — complete with festivities and a celebrity guest — starting at 8:30 a.m.

Members of the media will get a press preview of the show on Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the latest updates on the show!

Where is the 2024 New York Auto Show?

The New York Auto Show was initially held at the New York Coliseum (for 30 years!). But since 1987, the show has taken place at the Javits Center in Hell’s Kitchen, between 34th and 38th. The enormous convention center is comprised of various areas, like the Upper and Lower Exhibition Halls, the Galleria, the Crystal Palace, and a River Pavilion. In total, the Javits Center makes up 3.3 million square feet of interior space and is one of the busiest convention centers in the country.

What will be at the 2024 New York Auto Show?

As you would expect, there will be plenty of cars at the NY Auto Show! On the Main Show Floor you’ll find well-known automakers like Ford, Audi, Honda, and Chevy as well as exotic carmakers like Lotus, Lamborghini, and Bentley. Most of these brands will be bringing their latest models, letting guests sit inside them and experience all that they have to offer. Rumor has it, Subaru may be bringing puppies up for adoption, so be prepared for cuddles, too.

Be on the lookout for adorable puppies at the show

Photo: Subaru

The other floors of the show will focus on more niche interests, like GTO Club and Mustang Club, R2XPO’s Rides + Rigs, and Downey Dream Cars (that’s a collection of Robert Downey Jr.’s modified rides that will be given away in a sweepstakes to raise money for charity).

In addition to being able to look at cars, you’ll also have a chance to take some for test drives. The Inner Roadway will feature Camp Jeep and the Ford Bronco Off-Rodeo Experience, both letting you test the limits of these rugged vehicles. Level 4 of the show will have an EV Test Track for kids, where they can drive Jeep power wheels, Kids Go Karts, and even NHL Zambonis.

Who will be at the 2024 New York Auto Show?

During the New York Auto Show Opening Ceremony, a collection of celebrities and artists will be in attendance to mark the occasion. The theme this year is “Back to the Future” with comedian Tracy Morgan entertaining the crowd as he helps show off the latest EVs. Some of the cast from the award-winning “Back to the Future” Broadway musical will also be there with the iconic DeLorean. Rounding out the notable guests is 14-year-old Brooklyn designer Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis. Her Lane 1 sneakers were supposedly one of the hottest items in this year’s Academy Awards goodie bags.

Brooklyn comedian Tracy Morgan will be at this year’s NY Auto Show

Photo: Alex Erde

How much do 2024 New York Auto Show tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the 2024 NY Auto Show vary depending on when you visit and how old everyone is in your group. General Admission, which lets you in the show at its normal start time of 10 a.m., is $22 per adult (13 and older), $8 per child (3-12 years old), and free for 2-year-olds and younger (with paid adult).

If you want to be one of the first on the floor, consider getting an Early Access ticket that lets you in at 9 a.m. on Friday or Saturday. This ticket goes for $48 per adult and $18 per child. There are also Auto Show Group Tours where you get a 2-hour guided tour led by an auto industry insider. Additional details on this option can be found on the New York Auto Show website.

Where can you park at the 2024 New York Auto Show?

The easiest way to get to the New York Auto Show is by public transit, as there are various stops nearby for the subway, buses, NY Waterway Ferry, and more. But if you plan on driving, there are a handful of parking garages in the area, too. While there is no official parking garage for the NY Auto Show, you can use helpful apps like Spot Hero to book your parking spot without worrying about a garage filling up.

Are you excited for the 2024 New York Auto Show? Do you plan on attending? For more information on what’s to come at this year’s show, visit the official NY Auto Show website and keep an eye on the show’s social media for announcements!