Want to Win a 2021 Ford Mustang GT? Mustang 5.0 Fever Makes It Look Easy

Photo: Ford

Who doesn’t love the opportunity to try and win a new car? Now, take that prospect and add to it the fact that the car in question is a 2021 Ford Mustang GT. Got your attention? You’re going to want to check out Mustang 5.0 Fever.

What is Mustang 5.0 Fever? Well, it’s a state of mind for one, but it’s just a contest put on by Ford Motorcraft Racing. The contest itself is quite simple in that there’s no video to create, no essay to write, and no need to even put on pants. Yes, even without pants, you can just go to Mustang50Fever.com, fill out some of your personal information — name, address, email, phone number, the ushe — and confirm that you are over 18 and have read and accept the rules of the contest. That’s it. Just do that by Dec. 4, and you’re set.

Other ways to enter Mustang 5.0 Fever

If you find yourself at select NASCAR races, NHRA races, or Mustang club meetups over the next several months, you can also fill out a form to enter — you’ll definitely be wearing pants at that point, one would hope. Or, if you’re the letter-sending sort, you can send a printed 3×5 card to Mustang 5.0 Fever Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 490, 3800 Greenfield Road, Dearborn, MI, 48121 by Nov. 20, 2020.

The grand prize, which is set to be drawn on or around Jan. 8, 2021, gets a 2021 Ford Mustang GT valued at $45,000 with a maximum $5,000 in Ford Performance Parts of their choice added on. If you’re eager to getcha the color you want, you may want to read the rules, which stipulate that Ford has the right to decide features “including but not limited to color of exterior and interior.” At least they don’t make Mustangs in beige.

And just in case you’re wondering: You’re on the hook for taxes, fees, title, license, registration, etc. if you win. So just keep that in mind.

