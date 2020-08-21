No Comments

Enter Saddle Up Raffle to Win a Roush Stage 3 Mustang

Win a Roush Stage 3 Mustang in the Saddle Up raffle

Photo: Ford

Who wouldn’t like to win a Ford Mustang in a raffle that helps keep a historical landmark thriving? Okay, but what about a 750-horsepower one-of-one Mustang than can go 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds and hit a quarter-mile in 11.2 seconds? Now you’re talking. That’s exactly what you can enter to win in The Saddle Up raffle.

For $10 a ticket, you can enter for the Saddle Up raffle for your chance to win a customized 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang. Not only are you getting all the fixings of the Roush Stage 3 package, which includes an R9 Aero body kit and a specially calibrated MagneRide suspension, but you get a one-of-a-kind Fair Lane Estate appearance package. That includes a shifter ball for the six-speed manual transmission, carbon-fiber mirror caps, Fair Lane-branded seating and door sills, and a serial dash badge.

To hammer in all that exclusivity and uniqueness, the vehicle is also signed by Jack Roush Sr. and Edsel B. Ford II.

Proceeds benefit Fair Lane estate

The proceeds of the Saddle Up raffle benefit Fair Lane, the historic home of Clara and Henry Ford in Dearborn. The annual black-tie gala to raise funds for the estate was canceled due to COVID-19, and Fair Lane President and CEO Bob Bury said that the raffle serves the purpose of pushing forward with the restoration efforts.

“This year, like most nonprofits, we needed to find a new and different way to raise funds,” Bury said. “For just $10, everyone can have a chance to win this amazing vehicle — and get back out on the open road.”

It’s good to note here that you could win the vehicle with a $10 ticket, but that doesn’t mean that’ll be all you pay. Per the rules and regulations, the winner has to pony up income taxes, which equals out to 25 percent of the vehicle’s value. Given that the Roush Stage 3 package is around $25,000 on top of the Ford Mustang GT’s roughly $36,000 base price tag, that puts you in for at least $15,250 if you win. That’s before your vehicle taxes, license, insurance, and pickup/delivery/shipping costs.

So, yeah, this isn’t by any means a free or near-free 2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang, but it’s definitely a way to get one on the cheap. Good enough, right?

You can join the nearly 2,800 people to date who have purchased a ticket for their chance to win a custom Roush Stage 3 Mustang by visiting the Saddle Up raffle page. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1.

