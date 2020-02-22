No Comments

Two Winners Named in Ford City:One Challenge Austin

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Good Apple and Tappy Guide have been named the winners of the Ford City:One Challenge Austin. Their proposals were selected from an overall field of 150 entries and a group of 12 finalists as posing the most unique and effective answers to challenges related to mobility.

Good Apple aims to improve access to groceries by partnering farmers with families in east Austin. The service packs and delivers produce that farmers would otherwise be unable to sell directly to families, helping free up time and empowering them to prepare fresh, healthy meals.

Tappy Guide assists individuals with particular needs by providing reliable navigation and access to live advisors. The app is catered specifically toward people with vision, hearing, or mobility impairments as well as senior citizens.

Tax Time’s Around the Corner: Here’s how you can get the most out of your car

The two groups will split a grand prize of $150,000 to bring their proposed projects to life. The pot was increased thanks to an additional $50,000 of prize money kicked in by the Austin Transportation Department. Additional funding comes from sponsors such as AT&T, Dell Technologies, and Microsoft.

Good Apple and Tappy Guide will also have the advantage of working with the Austin Technology Incubator at the University of Texas for additional support and development. The other 10 finalists will have the opportunity to work Austin Transportation Department and the Austin Transit Empowerment Fund for further exploration of their proposals.

“The identified opportunities attracted creative thinkers, innovators, entrepreneurs and community advocates who wanted to pair their technologies with community insights, allowing us to continue to seek equitable access to health and transportation services for all Austinites,” said Rob Spillar, Austin Transportation Department director. “We look forward to working with these challenge finalists to address mobility and access to healthy living in east Austin.”

Stay Connected: FordPass and FordPass Rewards make owning a Ford easier than ever