No Comments

10 Great Gearhead Shows on Netflix for Car Lovers

Watch the latest Netflix shows about cars, trucking, and motorsports racing

Photo: Netflix

No matter what your interests are, you can no doubt find something on Netflix to suit your fancy; the variety of shows and movies in the streaming service’s library abounds. Car-lovers and gearheads have a lineup of shows available to them that deliver the greasy, high-octane thrills that they want. These are the best automotive programs on Netflix currently available.

Love Trucks? Learn more about the technology in the Ram 1500

10 shows every auto enthusiast should stream on Netflix

Fastest Car

Can a custom-modified commuter car outrace a high-end sports car? That’s the premise of this high-octane show that pits sleeper cars against supercars. Each episode of Fastest Car shows how talented mechanics can turn junkers into performance machines, such as a 1992 Honda Civic giving a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan a race for its money.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Get an inside look at the famous Gotham Garage in this family-friendly car restoration show. In every episode, these modification experts transform an old lemon into a one-of-a-kind piece of art. The show is worth watching especially for the final products: they’re some of the most dazzling creations you’ll ever see on wheels.

West Coast Customs

This popular repair shop in Burbank built enough of a reputation in after-market and celebrity circles to get its own seven-season show. Each episode featured a customization job requested by a brand or celebrity, like Zippo, Mark Wahlberg, or LucasArts. Inside West Coast Customs started on the Discovery Channel, then moved to Fox Sports 2, and now most of the episodes are available on Netflix.

Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip

Classic car enthusiast Paul Hollywood became a household name to many when he served as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, but he revealed his true motor-enthusiast colors on this BBC show, Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip. The show debuted in mid-2017 and the first season (three episodes) can be found on Netflix, in which Paul drives around Italy, Germany, and France.

Rust Valley Restorers

Love seeing a broken-down rust bucket brought back to its former glory? Rust Valley Restorers follows auto collector Mike Hall as he and his restoration shop give new life to scrapped vintage automobiles. Unlike other restoration shows populated by celebrity patrons, this one focuses on the everyday struggles of restoration enthusiasts who sell their wares to average buyers. Set in the Rocky Mountains, this show just had its third season arrive on Netflix this fall.

A True Performance Car: Details about the Dodge Challenger

Hyperdrive

A reality competition show about street racing? Yes please! Hyperdrive tests the skills of elite drivers in staged scenarios and obstacle courses. The season begins by auditioning the best contestants, then runs them through knockout challenges before determining the best driver in the finale. There’s only one season currently on Netflix, but this ten-episode run is definitely worth binging.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

For motorsports enthusiasts (like the ones on The News Wheel staff), this series is an immersive journey behind the scenes of recent Formula One championships. It’s a must-see if you’re an F1 fan and love watching exclusive footage of your favorite drivers and teams.

Heavy Rescue 401

Want a show that delivers vehicular carnage, nail-biting tension, and real-life in every single episode? Heavy Rescue 401 is based on Discovery’s Highway to Hell, chronicling the struggles of rescue and maintenance workers who clear Canada’s busiest — and most dangerous — highways after wrecks. Two of the show’s seasons are currently on Netflix.

Outback Truckers

Driving through the rural lands of Australia isn’t a joy ride. It’s filled with hazards like wildfires, scorching deserts, and hidden mud bogs. Semi-truck drivers must cross these roads every day, and their struggles are shown in the exciting TV show Outback Truckers. Check out three of the five seasons of this highly acclaimed show on Netflix right now.

Towies

Another automotive show set Down Under, Towies follows Australia’s tow truck operators as they clear a variety of crashes and mishaps on the nation’s streets. The show shares similarities with Heavy Rescue 401, so if you like that one, you’ll probably enjoy Towies too.

You can watch all of these shows right now on Netflix if you have a subscription.