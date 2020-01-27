No Comments

2020 Hyundai Palisade Snags CarBuzz Family Fun Award

Photo: Hyundai

The all-new 2020 Hyundai Palisade just added to its enviable shelf of awards, taking home the first annual CarBuzz Family Fun Award for its affordability, spaciousness, and drivability.

To win the award, Hyundai’s flagship SUV had to meet three criteria, which it did in impressive fashion. First, the winning vehicle must be fun to drive, which the Palisade covered with its engaging 291-horsepower 3.8-liter V6 engine. Second, the winner must be roomy enough for a family — an easy task for the three-row, eight-passenger Palisade. Finally, the winner must retail for under $40,000, and the Palisade easily qualifies with a starting MSRP of $31,550 (fully loaded, it’s still only $44,925).

“Before purchasing a new car, many buyers factor in how the vehicle will fit their family needs,” wrote Jared Rosenholtz, CarBuzz senior editor. “What good is a new car if it can’t haul the entire family comfortably and also provide an enjoyable experience?”

Photo: Hyundai

The Palisade prioritizes family transportation in a number of other ways, too. The SUV’s standard safety tech includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control, Driver Attention Warning and Rear Occupant Alert. Standard Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear Seat Quiet Mode, and one-touch sliding second-row seats provide even more of a family-friendly atmosphere.

“The all-new Palisade has been designed to give families peace of mind, whether they are setting out on a family vacation or tackling everyday life,” said Scott Margason, Hyundai Motor America’s product planning director. “The honor from CarBuzz recognizes not only the high level of execution for the Palisade, but also the vehicle’s fantastic value equation.”

The CarBuzz award joins several others for the 2020 Hyundai Palisade, including the Cars.com Three-Row SUV Challenge championship, Wards 10 Best UX, Best Family SUV and Best Car Buy from Driving Today, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation.

