2020 Nissan Sentra Overview

Want a sleek and stylish sedan that won’t break the bank? The all-new 2020 Nissan Sentra combines remarkable value with plenty of standard and available features. It even features a muscular new look that’ll turn heads, whether it’s parked or cruising down the highway. Check out our overview to learn more about this sporty sedan. It’s available in three trim levels: S, SV, and SR.

Exterior

In a massive leap forward for the nameplate, the 2020 Nissan Sentra debuted with all-new styling. Now, this sedan boasts a lower, wider stance and a sporty design that pays homage to the GT-R and Maxima. With a floating roof, thin headlamps and Nissan’s signature V-motion grille. You can also opt for upscale features like heated outside mirrors, integrated LED turn signals, and a power-sliding glass moonroof.

Exterior photos

Interior

Up to five people can ride in Sentra. It boasts standard air conditioning with an in-cabin microfiltration system to keep out smog and allergens, but for more convenience, you can opt for Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control. You’ll also enjoy the standard convenience of the Sentra’s 7-inch touch screen infotainment system, which comes with a six-speaker sound system and Nissan Voice Recognition capabilities.

Want more infotainment tech? Upgrade to enjoy an 8-inch touch screen along with an eight-speaker Bose sound system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay integration. Other premium available touches include heated front seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and your choice of cloth or leatherette seating with sporty orange contrast stitching.

Interior photos

Powertrain and efficiency

With the 2020 Nissan Sentra, you’ll get more out of every gallon of gasoline. This efficient sedan is rocking a 2.0-liter Direct Injection Gasoline four-cylinder engine that’s paired with an Xtronic Continuously Variable Transmission. In addition to delivering 149 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, this dynamic duo earns up to 39 mpg on the highway.

Safety

Driving is safer and easier in the new Nissan Sentra. It comes standard with Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and the Intelligent Driver Alertness system. For more tech tools, opt for Intelligent Cruise Control and the Intelligent Around View Monitor

Want to learn more about what’s new on the 2020 Nissan Sentra? Check out our coverage of its unveiling.