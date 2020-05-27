No Comments

2020 Toyota Camry Overview

2020 Toyota Camry TRD

Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Camry is a true legend in the Japanese automaker’s lineup. Since its introduction in 1982, it has seen success in markets around the world, including right here in the U.S. The Camry’s eighth generation debuted in 2017, but the 2020 version is one of the most exciting to date.

The 2020 Toyota Camry is offered in 12 trim levels: L, LE, SE, SE Nighshade Edition, Hybrid LE, XLE, XSE, Hybrid SE, TRD, Hybrid XLE, XLE V6, and XSE V6.

What’s new on the 2020 Toyota Camry?

For the very first time in the history of Toyota, the 2020 Camry offers a TRD variant. The TRD label has, until now, only been applied to off-road trucks and SUVs. The Camry TRD and the new Avalon TRD are the first sedans in Toyota’s lineup to receive the TRD treatment, which for the Camry includes TRD coil springs, stabilizer bars, shock absorbers, and Bridgestone summer tires.

For 2020, the Camry also gets an all-wheel drive variant for the first time since 1991.

Exterior

2020 Toyota Camry XSE

Sedans aren’t typically known for their design, but the Camry stands out with its sporty styling. On the XSE trim, you can choose a color-contrasting black roof that gives the Camry a lower and wider stance. The base L model comes with standard features like auto-on/off headlights, a noise-reducing windshield, and LED taillights. As you move up the range, you can get features like heated exterior mirrors, a power moonroof, and various chrome accents.

2020 Toyota Camry AWD photos

The SE Nightshade Edition appearance package includes 18-inch black wheels, black window trim, and black badging. You can pair that with one of three exterior colors: Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, and Super White.

Interior

2020 Toyota Camry XSE

Depending on which trim you choose, you will find the interior either fairly basic or surprisingly luxurious. The entry-level L model comes with fabric-trimmed seats, layered wood interior trim, and one USB port. An integrated backup camera is standard across the lineup.

Moving up the Camry range, you will find features like ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob, and Sport SofTex-trimmed heated front seats.

All Camry models now feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A 7-inch touch screen is standard, but you can upgrade to an 8-inch touch screen and features like a JBL stereo in higher trim levels.

Performance and efficiency

2020 Toyota Camry TRD

The 2020 Camry’s range has something for everyone, from would-be race car drivers to eco warriors. The aforementioned TRD model comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that pumps out 301 horsepower and 267 lb-ft of torque. That power comes somewhat at the expense of fuel efficiency, which is 22 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

The entry-level L model houses a 203-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood. This powerplant is good for a more respectable 29 mpg in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

For the best deal when it comes to efficiency, choose a hybrid variant (Hybrid LE, Hybrid SE, or Hybrid XLE). Each of these models comes with a 2.5-liter hybrid engine good for 176 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. Fuel efficiency depends on the model but tops out at 51 mpg in the city and 53 mpg on the highway in the Hybrid LE model.

Safety

2020 Toyota Camry XSE

The 2020 Camry comes standard with the Toyota Safety Sense P suite of systems. That includes features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Other standard features include 10 airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and automatic engine shut-off.

As with all Toyota vehicles, the 2020 Camry comes with standard ToyotaCare; a no-cost maintenance plan that includes roadside assistance.