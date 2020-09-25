No Comments

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Gets Towing Boost

The Silverado 1500 is receiving several trailering upgrades for 2021

Photo: Chevrolet

The new Multi-Flex Tailgate is the most attention-grabbing upgrade coming to the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. But don’t sleep on the other big new development for Chevy’s bestselling truck: its enhanced trailering features and capabilities. With these improvements, the 2021 Silverado 1500 will be able to hitch trailers more easily, maneuver more safely, and pull heavier loads.

New Silverado 1500 trailering features

The Silverado 1500 already offers up to 15 available camera views, and even more will be offered for 2021. When the turn signal comes on, the new trailer length indicator uses the center display to show a view with a red overlay that’s twice the trailer’s length. With this feature, drivers can more easily check for obstacles before changing lanes.

The new jack-knife alert feature shows whether the trailer and truck are safely aligned, giving drivers an early warning if the angle indicates a jack-knife risk.

The Silverado’s newly enhanced cargo bed view includes a cargo bed zoom view and bed hitch guidance. These technologies work together to help drivers hitch gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailers more smoothly.

The Silverado 1500’s trailer length indicator

Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado 1500’s jack-knife indicator

Photo: Chevrolet

The Silverado 1500’s enhanced cargo bed view

Photo: Chevrolet

Other towing upgrades for the 2021 Silverado 1500 include new assist guidelines and a trailer-angle indicator for the rear trailer view, along with a rear side view that can now be used while the truck is reversing.

Stronger Silverado 1500 trailering capabilities

For 2021, two of the Silverado’s engines will offer more towing strength. The 2.7-liter turbo engine can now tow thousands of pounds more than before — up to 9,300 pounds on the crew cab/short box model, and up to 9,600 pounds on the new regular cab/long box variant.

For most configurations, the 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine boasts an extra 1,900 pounds of towing ability. For 2WD models, its max capacity is now 9,500 pounds.

The 2021 Silverado 1500 is going into production this month and will be available at dealerships later this fall. Models equipped with the Multi-Flex Tailgate will go on sale early next year.