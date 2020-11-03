No Comments

2021 Ford Bronco Build and Price Configurator is Live

Make your ideal 2021 Ford Bronco with the build and price configurator

It’s time, it’s time, it’s time. The 2021 Ford Bronco build and price configurator is up and ready. Want to see how much a topped-out Bronco Badlands will cost? Eager to see how much you’ll pay for tube doors? Need a distraction from literally everything else going on today? It’s all here, folks.

The 2021 Ford Bronco configurator lets you spec every model in the lineup — including the long sold out First Edition. If you didn’t manage to scoop one of those up, you can weep with joy at the sight of the Bronco First Edition-exclusive Lightning Blue exterior option which is just … chef’s kiss.

So lightning, so blue

Fortunately, you’ll have a couple of other options if you want your Bronco to be blue (da ba dee da ba die). Ford offers Antimatter Blue and Velocity Blue as options across the Bronco range, joining standards like Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, Rapid Red, and, yes, Oxford White.

Above base, you get even more standout options with Cactus Gray, Area 51, and Race Red. From the Black Diamond up, you can opt for Cyber Orange, the super citrusy flavor introduced on the Mustang Mach-E GT, bringing the total number of non-First Edition colors to 11.

Photos: 2021 Ford Bronco color options

Velocity Blue

Cyber Orange

Antimatter Blue

Cactus Gray

Area 51

Race Red

Rapid Red

Iconic Silver

Carbonized Gray

Shadow Black

Oxford White

The 2021 Ford Bronco build and price configurator also gives you a nice peek at the different interior options. The marine-grade vinyl seating in Dark Space Gray offered in the Black Diamond and Badlands look suitably rad, but the coolest option by far is likely the Cartier cloth seats with a bucking Bronco emblem emblazoned in the seatback.

You also get a nice sense of the depth and breadth of accessories on offer with the new Bronco. Bike racks? Check. Underbody light kits? Check. Retractable awnings? Check. Ford Performance slim license plate frames? Oh, you know it, daddy-o. Most impressively, this is just a taste of the more than 200 accessories that will be available at launch. Likely, you’ll see even more of them when order banks open up in December. Then you can try your best to make your own Bronco OG Concept.

With all the priciest trimmings, the Bronco Wildtrak four-door will easily set you back nearly $70,000. A small price to pay for the capability to go pretty much wherever and do pretty much whatever. You could probably load a geared-out Bronco onto a rocket, send it to the moon, and that thing would be conquering lunar rocks in no time.

If you’ve locked down your reservation or you just wanna play around with a Bronco while you desperately avoid the news cycle on an ordinary Tuesday, head on over to the 2021 Ford Bronco build and price configurator.

