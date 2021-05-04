No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Adds Even More Class-Exclusive Tech

Ford F-150 adds new Onboard Scale feature that measures payload as you go

Photo: Ford

You know that meme that’s a screengrab from The Simpsons taken in the aftermath of Krusty the Clown (played by Homer) mercilessly pummeling The Krusty Burglar? Where a crying child is pleading, “Stop! Stop! He’s already dead”? Okay. Imagine that, but the kid is crying because the 2021 Ford F-150 just keeps killing it with class-exclusive tech.

Ford Laying it Down Hard: New Bronco Sport named KBB.com’s Coolest Car Under $30,000

And what, you ask, does Ford have up its sleeves now? Well, this summer, the all-new F-150 is getting a pair of cool features: Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch. It’s also adding available continuously controlled damping for even smoother performance. So, yeah, the F-150 is just straight up bullying other trucks at this point.

“We’re constantly working to deliver a continuous history of capable, strong, and smart trucks designed to make the F-150 customer even more productive,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, “This summer we’re delivering three new features all about enhancing the F-150 customer experience while delivering even greater confidence when towing and hauling.”

Onboard Scales estimates payload on the fly

Are y’all starting a garden center or?

Photo: Ford

Let’s start with Onboard Scales, which takes advantage of the SYNC 4 touch screen. When you plop payload into the bed of your F-150, class-exclusive Onboard Scales approximates the weight and displays it on the screen. But wait, you’re thinking, why do I have to go into the cab to figure out if I’m overweight? Did I mention that the LED taillamps also include a four-section vertical bar that shows your payload level? You can also check the info on your FordPass App.

While Onboard Scales is pre-programmed with the truck’s max payload capacity, you can use a scale mode to customize it. This allows you to zero out the load you have in the bed and weigh additional items. Pretty cool, huh?

Smart Hitch, continuously controlled damping make towing easier

“Hold the phone up like this? Okay. This good? Can you see the app?”

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 will also offer a new Smart Hitch feature unlike anything else around. Smart hitch determines the tongue weight of your trailer so you can distribute the weight equally and avoid jackknifing. Like Onboard Scales, you can check the information on the SYNC 4 screen, in the FordPass App, or using the smart taillights. And to cap it all, Smart Hitch can help walk you through proper weight distribution.

When you’re towing, available continuously controlled damping offers better handling and steering profiles. It also comes through in a pinch when it comes to driving over rough roads, detecting hazards like potholes and adapting to minimize impact and damage.

Ford blitzes the competition with Onboard Scales, Smart Hitch, and continuously controlled damping this June. Maybe after that, y’all can lay off a bit and let other trucks get up off the mat? Nah? Well, whatever you want to do. It’s your world, we’re just trucking in it.

All-New F-150 Stays Unmatched: Picks up the 2021 North American Truck of the Year Award