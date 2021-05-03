No Comments

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Priced in Canada

The Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition starts at C$84,955

Photo: Ford

Oh, you thought the U.S. was going to have all the fun? After Ford made the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition available to order in the United States, Ford of Canada has followed suit and opened its books. The highest-performance version of the all-new Mustang Mach-E is now up for grabs through Ford dealerships nationwide.

Customers can purchase a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition for $84,955 Canadian dollars, or roughly a nice $69,000 at the current U.S. conversion rate. Stateside, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition starts under $65K before accounting for the available $7,500 federal tax credit.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition shows off why the all-electric SUV got the stamp of approval to wear the iconic pony emblem. With 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of near-instant torque, the GT Performance Edition is just all kinds of wild. Ford projects that the GT Performance Edition can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Ford of Canada will unleash the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition in the fall.

No Mustang Mach-E GT for Canada

If you’ve been torn about whether you want to get the Mustang Mach-E GT or splurge on the Performance Edition, Ford of Canada is making the choice easier on you. Automotive News Canada reports that Ford will not bring the Mach-E GT to Canada. So if you want a rowdy Mustang Mach-E, you’re getting the rowdiest. Hard to complain about that.

Deliveries of the rest of the Mustang Mach-E lineup are well underway in Canada. Excluding the upcoming GT Performance Edition, Ford of Canada offers the Select, Premium, and California Route 1 trims. The Mustang Mach-E Select starts at C$50,495 and is eligible for provincial incentives in Quebec and British Columbia. In the first quarter of 2021, customers snapped up 665 Mustang Mach-E EVs, solidifying its status as a hot ticket item in the Great White North.

