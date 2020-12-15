No Comments

2021 Honda CR-V Overview

2021 Honda CR-V

Photo: Honda

The Honda CR-V debuted in 1996 and entered its fifth generation in 2017. Just two years later, it received a refresh that included sharper exterior lines and an incredibly efficient hybrid model. As such, no significant changes have occurred since then. The 2021 CR-V starts at $25,350 — a mid-range price among competitors like the Chevy Equinox, Ford Escape, and Toyota RAV4.

Hybrid Alternative: Check out the details of the Honda CR-V Hybrid

Exterior

Along with more angular lines, the CR-V facelift in late 2019 also included newly designed alloy wheels, LED front fog lamps on all trims but the base LX, and updated color options. Standard convenience features on the base CR-V are limited and include power side mirrors and a heated rear window. You’ll need to go with the CR-V EX for most of the more helpful features like the one-touch power moonroof, heated outside mirrors with turn signal indicators, and Smart Entry with Walk Away Auto Lock. The EX-L receives a power tailgate with a programmable height, but it’s not until you get up to the Touring that the liftgate is hands-free. On that top trim, you’ll also get roof rails, rain-sensing wipers, and a dual chrome exhaust.

2021 Honda CR-V

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V in Aegean Blue Metallic

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V in Modern Steel Metallic

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V in Sonic Gray Pearl

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V in Lunar Silver Metallic

Photo: Honda

Interior

If the utmost in driver comfort is your priority, go for the CR-V EX-L or Touring models. They are both equipped with a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with four-way power lumbar. All seats on those models are trimmed with leather while the front seats are heated. Additional exclusive comfort features on the EX-L and Touring trims include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. But across all models, you’ll find amenities like rear-seat heater ducts, sliding sun visors, and an automatic climate control system.

For the best tech, you’ll need to skip the base LX, which comes with a small 5-inch color LCD screen, and go for the EX trim or higher. There, you’ll get a larger 7-inch display audio touch screen, HondaLink, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM radio, and two second-row charging ports — none of which are on the LX. As is the case with most vehicles, the premium 330-watt audio system, a wireless phone charger, and a navigation system are all exclusive to the top Touring trim.

2021 Honda CR-V Touring

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V Touring

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V Touring

Photo: Honda

2021 Honda CR-V Touring

Photo: Honda

Performance and efficiency

Across all gasoline models, the same turbocharged 1.5-liter engine is under the hood of the 2021 CR-V. Paired with a smooth-shifting Continuously Variable Transmission, the CR-V can get 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque, as well as a 1,500-pound towing capacity. Fuel economy is comparable to other SUVs in the segment, coming in at 28 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway for 2WD models. If you opt for all-wheel drive, expect those numbers to drop to 27 mpg and 33 mpg, respectively.

Driver Assistance: New HondaLink feedback system helps improve driving skills

Safety

One of the other updates from the late-2019 CR-V refresh was the inclusion of standard Honda Sensing across all models. That means driver-assist tech like Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, a Collision Mitigation Braking System, a Road Departure Mitigation System, and auto high-beam headlights are all included. The only differences between the trims, when it comes to safety, are the inclusion of dynamic guidelines for the multi-angle rearview camera as well as a standard Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor on the EX models and above.