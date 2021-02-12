No Comments

2021 Honda SUVs are ‘Best Car for the Money’

Photo: Honda

The 2021 Honda CR-V, Passport, and Odyssey have each received a “Best Car for the Money” award from U.S. News & World Report in the magazine’s latest new car rankings.

If you’re looking at the headline above and wondering how SUVs qualify to be classified as cars, allow us to point out that we also included the Odyssey among these SUVs, which is totally not an SUV but a minivan. Clearly, rules mean nothing to us and this website thrives on anarchy. But you clicked on the headline, didn’t you?

Photo: Honda

Unlike us, Honda actually does care about rules and made some pretty tip-top rides, at least according to the experts over at U.S. News & World Report. The CR-V, one of the top five bestselling vehicles in America in 2020, earned the publication’s compact SUV title.

“The CR-V is proof that a top-ranked car doesn’t have to be a budget buster,” said U.S. News executive editor Jaime Paige Deaton. “Critics and buyers alike love how easy the CR-V is to live with. Its low ownership costs are the perfect complement to the CR-V’s practicality.”

In the two-row SUV category, it was the Passport that stole the spotlight. It was hailed for its strong practicality and generous interior space, as well as having good long-term value despite not being among the most outright affordable SUVs in the segment.

Photo: Honda

Finally, the Odyssey was determined to be the best minivan you can buy today on account of its roomy, upscale cabin. “While it’s not the cheapest minivan on the market, it does have the best combination of quality and value,” Deaton said.

To determine the best “cars” for the money, U.S. News & World Report combines quality and value ratings to compare vehicles. The quality ratings are based on the magazine’s up-to-date vehicle scores, while the value rankings are based on the vehicles’ average price and five-year cost of ownership.