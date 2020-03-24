No Comments

[PHOTOS] 2021 Hyundai Elantra: 6 Exciting New Features

The newly revealed 2021 Hyundai Elantra represents a dramatic departure from the model’s previous generations, boasting an eye-catching exterior makeover, improved driving dynamics, a new hybrid model, and cutting-edge technologies like wireless smartphone integration and Digital Key.

Here’s a look at six of the 2021 Elantra’s most notable highlights:

Sensuous Sportiness design

The 2021 Elantra leans into Hyundai’s new Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy with a striking new four-door coupe look. Its build is significantly longer, lower, and wider than the previous generation, creating a sporty, edgy presence. The vehicle’s body, grille, and wheels incorporate geometric lines and gem-like shapes to create an unusual yet attractive aesthetic.

New hybrid powertrain

The first-ever Hyundai Elantra Hybrid combines a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and a 32-kilowatt electric motor and is projected to yield a fuel-economy rating of more than 50 mpg. It makes a total of 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque and comes paired with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission for a more engaged feel behind the wheel.

Improved driving dynamics

The 2021 Elantra is more fun to drive thanks to a new suspension tune, a lower and more stable center of gravity, and more precise steering. The hybrid model even includes an independent multilink rear suspension for greater responsiveness.

Wireless smartphone integration

The 2021 Elantra’s infotainment system features standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connection. With this setup, smartphone integration becomes completely seamless. To display apps and more, Elantra customers will be able to choose between a standard 8-inch touch-screen display or available twin 10.25-inch screens with built-in navigation.

New technologies

Hyundai Digital Key tech has been expanded to the 2021 Elantra, allowing drivers to unlock the vehicle with an Android smartphone and share a virtual key with others. The Elantra also features an enhanced natural language voice recognition system that can be used to control a wide range of vehicle functions, from climate control to infotainment.

SmartSense safety package

The Elantra comes standard with six SmartSense safety technologies: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines.

Production on the 2021 Hyundai Elantra will start in the autumn, and the car is currently slated to arrive at dealerships sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

2021 Hyundai Elantra photos:

