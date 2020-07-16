No Comments

2021 Hyundai Palisade Adds New Trim, New Standard Features

The Palisade has been the biggest success story of the 2020 model year for Hyundai, and now this full-size flagship SUV is about to gain even more attractive features for 2021.

The biggest change for 2021 is the addition of a new trim: the luxurious Palisade Calligraphy. Adding to the top-of-the-line Limited trim, the Calligraphy will be equipped with standard HTRAC all-wheel drive and AWD lock, along with Downhill Brake Control and Snow Mode.

On the outside, the Palisade Calligraphy will receive exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, an ultra-wide LED center high-mount stoplight, puddle lamps, and a premium rear lighting signature accent. Other exterior touches for the Calligraphy include HTRAC badging, a specially designed front grille fascia, and a premium side door garnish.

On the inside, the Calligraphy will come with quilted leather door panels, a microfiber-suede headliner, a perforated leather steering wheel, and a premium cargo sill protection plate.

For 2021, Hyundai has also simplified the Palisade’s package offerings. The Premium Package, which was offered as an option for SEL trims and standard on Limited trims for 2020, has been expanded to include several popular features from the discontinued Drive Guidance package. These include a 10.25-inch touch screen with built-in navigation, SiriusXM Radio, Blue Link connectivity services, the Driver Talk in-vehicle intercom, and Highway Drive Assist technology.

The entry-level Palisade SE trim is adding standard features like HD Radio, connectivity for multiple devices, and wireless capability for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. LED headlights will come standard, too. The Palisade’s standard trailer pre-wiring is being upgraded to a seven-pin connector design.

According to a Hyundai study, almost 50 percent of Palisade owners are first-time Hyundai customers, and over 60 percent switched to the Palisade from another auto brand. It’s no wonder Hyundai is focused on enhancing the vehicle’s standard features and offering new options to entice luxury-minded drivers.

Would-be buyers will have a chance to check out these new features when the 2021 Hyundai Palisade starts arriving at dealerships around the U.S. later this month.