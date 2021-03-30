No Comments

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Overview

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi has sufficiently updated the Outlander PHEV, improving its powertrain and adding a new trim level for the 2021 model year. The crossover now offers the SEL, LE, and GT trim, each of which has the Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system.

Performance

The 2021 Outlander PHEV charging

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Outlander PHEV comes with twin electric motors as well as a 2.4-liter gas engine. This engine is more powerful than the one in the previous model, increasing output to 126 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to improvements with the main drive battery as well, the crossover’s all-electric range has grown from 22 miles to 24 miles. The crossover continues to reach up to an EPA-estimated 74 MPGe on the highway.

The model also now offers two new drive modes, Sport and Snow. You can switch between these modes along with Normal, S-AWC ECO, and Gravel modes to have more control on different surfaces.

Exterior



Photo: Mitsubishi Motors



Photo: Mitsubishi Motors



Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Outlander PHEV continues to have the same modern look as it had last year. However, its new LE trim gives it a sportier appearance with dark chrome dual spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, a blacked-out grille, and a sunroof. Each trim also has LED daytime running lights, LED taillights, and fogs lights to brighten up the road.

Interior

Badging on the crossover

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The crossover fits five passengers and 30.4 cubic feet of cargo volume. This cargo volume increases up to 66.6 cubic feet when you fold down the rear row. An eight-way power-adjustable driver seat comes standard with lumbar support and leather appointments. Additionally, heated front seats and dual-zone automatic climate control keep the interior comfortable in different seasons.

The 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system gives easy access to your smartphone apps. It features Bluetooth wireless technology along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. You can also listen to music through six standard speakers or the available eight-speaker Mitsubishi Power Sound System.

Safety

Each trim of the Outlander PHEV has several driver-assistance features to provide protection on the road. These include Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Change Assist, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

An available multi-view camera system also gives a full look at your surroundings to make parking the crossover less stressful. In addition, standard rain-sensing wipers automatically clear away water to improve visibility in inclement weather.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has now arrived at dealerships with a starting price of $36,295, which is the same cost as the 2020 model.