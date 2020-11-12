No Comments

2021 Nissan Versa Gets Official Pricing in Canada

2021 Nissan Versa

Photo: Nissan

The fun-to-drive 2021 Nissan Versa has an official price tag in Canada. You can get a closer look at the subcompact sedan at Canadian showrooms this month and make it your own for a Canadian Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $16,498.

The 2021 Nissan Versa offers three trim levels — S, SV, and SR.

The third-generation redesigned Versa features a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine and a choice of a five-speed manual transmission (S trim) and Xtronic CVT (SV and SR trims). The powertrain generates 122 horsepower, which is 12 percent more than the previous generation. Its torque rating registers at 114 lb-ft of torque.

When equipped with the manual transmission, the Versa S costs $16,498; with the Xtronic, the price increases to $17,998. The Versa SV has a starting price of $19, 498, and the Versa SR starts at $20,998.

2021 Nissan Versa safety

The 2021 Versa boasts the automaker’s suite of advanced driver-assist technologies. The Nissan Safety Shield 360 features standard systems including Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, which alerts you to objects behind you; and High Beam Assist, which monitors oncoming traffic and automatically adjusts the high beams if necessary. Available tech such as Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert help you safely make lane changes and maneuver in reverse. The Nissan Advanced Air Bag System with 10 airbags, an Anti-lock Braking System, Vehicle Dynamic Control, and Traction Control System are standard safety features on the 2021 Versa.

2021 Nissan Versa connectivity

Smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto helps keep you connected to your favorited contacts, playlists, and apps. The user-friendly NissanConnect interface displays your choices, making it simple to toggle through options. Convenient USB ports allow you and your passengers to charge compatible devices on the go so you’re never out of touch when you arrive at your destination.

