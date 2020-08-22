No Comments

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Makes Powerful Debut

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The most powerful mass-produced truck ever is the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Thanks to a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that generates 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX tackles off-road adventures like no other light-duty pickup on the market today.

Before Choosing a Pickup: Ask three questions

“The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks and solidifies Ram Truck’s position as the off-road truck leader,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

You’ll need only 4.5 seconds to hit 60 miles per hour behind the wheel of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. One-hundred mph takes a few seconds longer — 10.5 — and speed maxes out at 118 mph. When properly equipped the powerful pickup can tow 8,100 pounds and wield a 1,310-maximum payload capacity. It features 32 inches of water fording and 11.8 inches of ground clearance to deliver you access and success over the most challenging terrains.

The standard Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system features a 12-inch touch screen equipped with Off-Road Pages and Drive Modes. You have access to satellite radio with SiriusXM 360L with Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The Harman Kardon audio system floods your cabin with sound pulsating from 19 speakers.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

Choose among combinations of cloth and vinyl, leather and suede, and red and carbon fiber-accented leather and suede to outfit the interior. A flat-bottom steering wheel is new, and the center console boasts five USB ports, a wireless charging dock, and ample storage.

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX prioritizes your safety with advanced driver-assist technologies. Whether you’re on the highway or way off the beaten path, you will feel better knowing that available systems such as Blind-spot Monitoring, Ready Alert Braking, and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-plus are watching out for you. In all, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX features over 100 safety systems.

Drive in Comfort: Ram 1500 makes list of 10 Best Car Interiors

If you want to push the limits of your off-road adventure or tackle extreme environments, there is no better-equipped model than the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX.