Ford Adds $250M, 450 Jobs to Boost F-150 Lightning Production

Pre-production of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is underway

Photo: Ford

Pre-production has begun on the hotly anticipated 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Ford announced on Thursday that it’s investing an additional $250 million across three Michigan plants to increase output — and add several new jobs.

The additional quarter-billion will spread out across the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, and Rawsonville Components Plant. All told, it will allow Ford to create 450 new direct jobs at the facilities. It will also boost annual production to 80,000 per year.

Ford increases output to match 150K reservations

F-150 Lightning Reservations have surpassed 150,000 since its debut

Photo: Ford

Ford makes the move at a time where the F-150 Lightning is just so, so, so hot. So far, more than 150,000 customers have laid down money to reserve a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, which means the truck would very nearly be a sellout for the first two years if all reservations translate to orders.

“We knew the F-150 Lightning was special, but the interest from the public has surpassed our highest expectations and changed the conversation around electric vehicles. So we are doubling down, adding jobs and investment to increase production,” said Ford Motor Company Executive Chair Bill Ford.

Drivers taking to the F-150 Lightning so fast is a good sign for widespread EV adoption over the coming years. Ford will likely continue to pivot toward an all-electric lineup in the years ahead, confirming an electric Explorer and hinting at an electric Bronco to come.

Michigan politicians praise Ford’s investment

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning launches next spring

Photo: Ford

The increased investment and 450 jobs it will create are just the latest in a long slate for Ford in its home state. Since 2016, Ford has pumped $7.7 billion into Michigan, creating or retaining 7,000 jobs in the process.

To celebrate the start of pre-production, Ford invited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Debbie Dingell to the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. The former said that she will follow up on Ford’s $30 billion total investment in EVs through 2025 by making investments in mobility at the state level.

“We’re standing on the edge of an era of electrification that will be built in factories like this one by hardworking UAW members and the innovative minds at Ford,” said Whitmer.

“Building the vehicles of the future here at home while maintaining good-paying, union jobs will help the United States lead on mobility technology and innovation and stay ahead of our global competitors,” Dingell added.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning launches next spring, joining the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit in a growing all-electric lineup.