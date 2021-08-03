No Comments

2022 Ford Maverick Gets Standard FITS Tether System

The 2022 Ford Maverick and its FITS system supports unique 3D printed accessories

Photo: Ford

Ford has already touted the flexibility and customization of the all-new Maverick with its Flexbed. But there’s plenty more versatility inside the truck, too. In fact, there’s enough to give you FITS. FITS, of course, standing for the standard Ford Integrated Tether System.

Every 2022 Ford Maverick will have eight FITS slots throughout the cabin. That includes one mounted to the back of the center console and seven more in the standard under-seat storage space. You’ll be able to leverage these spaces with accessories available as part of a package or by 3D printing your own.

“We created DIY hacks for the interior space using the FITS Slots,” said Scott Anderson, Maverick interior design manager. “It’s a very simple plug and play slot that allows you to put different accessories in the interior, whether they be 3D printed or manufactured.”

Ford provides a few examples of 3D printed accessories compatible with the Maverick’s FITS spots. Like a french fry holder. Like, an accessory printed specifically for holding fries. Why? Well, beyond your kids really, really, really liking fries, because the only limit is your imagination.

Other somewhat more practical examples include a case for sunglasses and a tablet holder. Not quite as imaginative as a dedicated french fry holder, but then again, what is? Maybe an organizer for your Oreo Thins?

Maverick available with accessory package this fall

You can attach a phone cable organizer to the rear of the center console

Photo: Ford

Photo: Ford

Oh! Or cup holders!

Photo: Ford

The accessory package also includes a cargo divider

Photo: Ford

Maverick and FITS also make disposing of garbage a simpler task

Photo: Ford

If you’d rather not mess with 3D printing, Ford has you covered. When the 2022 Maverick arrives this fall, it’ll be available with an accessory package that includes five accessories for FITS. That includes a phone cord organizer in the shape of the Blue Oval logo, cup holders, grocery bag hooks, dividers for the under-seat storage area, and a trash bin. But not, like, a bucket for chicken wings? Ford, are you even trying?

The 2022 Ford Maverick launches in the fall with FITS included, and it’s sounding like it’s going to be a hit. Ford says that reservations for the sub-$20,000 truck already number past 80,000. Will the compact truck be a success? If the shoe FITS!

