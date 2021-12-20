No Comments

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets Longer Max Range

The Mustang Mach-E Premium adds an Ice White Edition for 2022

Photo: Ford

Ford is well into the swing of moving toward an all-electric lineup, and the popular Mustang Mach-E is helping lead the charge. Ford is beefing up its electric SUV for 2022 with some notable upgrades — including an improved maximum range for the California Route 1.

Ready to Take the Leap? There are plenty of reasons why the Mustang Mach-E is so hot right now

Mustang Mach-E gets big range bump, modest price hike

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is now available to order starting at $43,895 MSRP. That represents a $1,000 price jump in base price from the 2021 Mustang Mach-E Select. All trims — including the California Route 1, Premium, and GT — also get price bumps in excess of $2,000. All models remain eligible for the maximum $7,500 federal tax credit.

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 gets the largest increase of the lot, jumping from $50,400 to $52,775. But this trim also justifies the added sticker cost with a substantial increase to its maximum range. With rear-wheel drive and the extended-range battery, the 2022 Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 can cover 314 miles on a full charge — up from the 2021 model’s 305-mile range.

Also new for the California Route 1 in 2022 is the option to swap in electric all-wheel drive. Equipping this trim with eAWD jumps the output up to 346 horsepower and 428 lb-ft of torque, drops the 0-60 mph time from 6.1 seconds to 4.8 seconds, and only reduces total EPA-estimated driving range by two miles. California Route 1 models now also receive heated seats and a heated steering wheel standard.

All models also receive a boost in battery capacity for 2022. The standard-range battery increases from 68 kilowatt-hours to 70 kWh while the extended-range battery jumps from 88 kWh to 91 kWh.

2022 Mustang Mach-E adds Ice White Edition, expands color options

The Mustang Mach-E looking nice with ice

Photo: Ford

Apart from these updates, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E sees mostly minor aesthetic changes from its inaugural model year. One of the notable changes is the lineup-wide availability of Grabber Blue Metallic and Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, which were previously only offered for the GT and GT Performance Edition. Cyber Orange will be a premium color, available for an additional $795. Additionally, GT and GT Performance Edition models now receive a standard black-painted roof.

Also available for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E is the previously announced Ice White Edition Appearance Package. The first appearance pack shared between the classic Mustang coupe and convertible and the new Mustang Mach-e, the Ice White Edition is exclusive to the Premium model and adds Star White Metallic Tri-Coat paint, an Oxford White pony badge, and a Light Space Gray interior.

Ford to boost Mustang Mach-E output to 200K a year

So how well has the award-winning Ford Mustang Mach-E done since launch? Well enough that Ford announced plans to scale up production of the SUV at Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant to 200,000+ units a year by 2023.

Part of Ford’s immediate goal of becoming the No. 2 EV maker in North America — and its long-term goal of trouncing Tesla its union-hating goblin of a CEO — Ford is working with its suppliers to start expanding production of the Mustang Mach-E in 2022.

It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try. So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xSMbuHxdEN — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 10, 2021

In a tweet earlier this month, Ford CEO Jim Farley notes that the ultimate goal of more than 200,000 Mustang Mach-Es a year would triple the EV’s 2021 output, which should come in around 60,000.

To date, Ford has sold 24,791 Mustang Mach-Es in the United States and should achieve 60,000 sales worldwide.