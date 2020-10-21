No Comments

[PHOTOS] Meet the Mighty 2022 GMC Hummer EV

350 miles of all-electric driving range. 1,000 horsepower. Super Cruise hands-free driving. An 18-camera surround-view system. “CrabWalk” tech that lets you travel diagonally across rocky terrain. With futuristic specs and features like these, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV certainly isn’t your average pickup truck or electric vehicle. And it represents a huge shift away from the original gas-guzzling Hummer that was so prominent in the 2000s.

GMC unveiled the Hummer EV yesterday, showcasing the supertruck’s top-of-the-line, fully loaded Edition 1 trim. The price tag for the Edition 1 is an eye-popping $112,595, but that didn’t deter eager customers — reservations for the model were completely full after just a few hours.

Advanced electric powertrain

The Hummer EV is propelled by a three-motor setup that puts out an estimated 1,000 horsepower. The Watts to Freedom feature includes driver-selectable settings that can power the Hummer EV 0-60 mph in just 3 seconds. The Ultium battery system provides at least 350 miles of driving range. It’s compatible with DC fast chargers that can deliver almost 100 miles of range after 10 minutes of charging.

Off-road features

Off-road driving is where the Hummer EV should be most at home. 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk allows you to angle all the wheels in the same direction and travel diagonally at low speeds over rough ground. The adaptive air suspension with Extract Mode capability lets you raise the Hummer EV up to 6 inches for extra ground clearance. Underbody armor and 35-inch all-terrain tires give the vehicle even more off-road capability.

Cutting-edge tech

The Hummer EV experience is heightened by a range of advanced technologies. The UltraVision system uses underbody cameras to provide up to 18 views of the vehicle’s surroundings — an especially helpful feature on uneven, obstacle-strewn trails. When you’re on the road, Super Cruise allows for hands-free driving and automatic lane changes on more than 200,000 miles of mapped routes. The Hummer EV is also equipped with a 13.4-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch driver information display.

Unique design

Expect a variety of unique design features on the new Hummer EV. The roof allows for open-air driving with removable transparent panels that can be stowed in the front trunk. A power rear glass window and a power tonneau cover provide extra convenience, and the six-position MultiPro tailgate turns the truck into a versatile, practical tool.

Upcoming GMC Hummer EV trims

GMC is releasing the Hummer EV in a four-step rollout. It all starts with the Edition 1, which goes into production in fall 2021. The $99,995 Hummer EV 3X will follow in fall 2022. The $89,995 EV 2X trim will arrive in spring 2023, with the entry-level EV 2 coming in spring 2024.

As noted, reservations are full for the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1. However, GMC’s website notes that you can join a waitlist in case more models become available. And if you don’t mind a longer wait (or want to spend less), reservation spots are still open for the lower three trims.