2022 Hyundai Tucson Aces Cars.com Child Seat Test

Photo: Hyundai

Parents with young children will appreciate the 2022 Hyundai Tucson’s latest achievement: straight A’s on the annual Cars.com Car Seat Fit Report Card.

Two Cars.com editors who are also certified child safety seat installation technicians compiled this year’s report card. They tested 51 different vehicles on whether they provide easy access and accommodated four different safety seat styles.

First, technicians checked to see if each vehicle’s lower anchors and upper tether anchors (known as the LATCH system) are easy to find and easy to connect to a car seat.

Next, they tested four different car seat types: an infant seat, a rear-facing convertible, a forward-facing convertible, and a booster. This testing determines whether each kind of seat can be easily and securely connected. It also determines whether the second row is roomy enough to fit the safety seat without reducing legroom for front-row passengers.

The new Tucson (including the Tucson Hybrid) scored an A on each of these tests, making it one of just four models to achieve a perfect score this year.

The Tucson’s second row provides easy access for child seat installation

Photo: Hyundai

“Correct installation and proper use of car seats is critical and can help prevent child tragedies, should a crash occur,” said Brian Latouf, the chief safety officer for Hyundai Motor North America. “The all-new Tucson provides an array of technology and safety features proving ideal for any family, while the recognition by Cars.com for Tucson’s exemplary performance in their Car Seat Fit Report Card evaluation reminds consumers on the importance of proper child passenger restraints and installation.”

For 2022, the Tucson comes equipped with a variety of other child-friendly safety features. Standard Rear Occupant Alert monitors the back seat to ensure that parents don’t leave little ones behind after exiting the vehicle. This system is also available in an advanced ultrasonic version.

The Tucson also offers standard rear child safety locks and Safe Exit Warning. An optional Surround View Monitor helps drivers spot hard-to-see little ones while backing up or maneuvering in a driveway.

Learn more about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson by catching up with our coverage here at The News Wheel.