2022 Kia Forte Overview

Photo: Kia

In a world full of SUVs and trucks, finding a sedan is becoming harder for American consumers. But Kia is holding on strong with a handful of available options, including the Forte. For 2022, the Kia Forte arrives with a completely new exterior design and a cabin filled with advanced technology.

What’s new on the 2022 Forte?

The first thing you’ll notice on the new Kia Forte is its updated exterior design. Following in the footsteps of the all-new K5, the 2022 Forte features the next-gen tiger nose grille, more angular lines, and the new Kia logo. Additional exterior updates include a sportier LED taillight as well as a new trunk lid spoiler. Inside, the Forte has been filled with advanced tech like a larger 4.2-inch TFT LCD cluster behind the steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a larger 10.25-inch available touch screen, an available rear USB charger, and Smart Key with Remote Start on the GT and GT-Line trims.

Exterior

Measuring 182.7 inches long and 70.9 inches wide, the 2022 Forte sits between the Rio sedan and K5 in regards to size. The sedan’s exterior can be painted in one of seven available colors, depending on the trim level you choose. The LXS and GT-Line both offer all colors, which includes the elusive Fire Orange that’s not available on other trims. For the most functional exterior, you’ll want to choose the Forte GT-Line and above. These models come with heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators, a Smart Trunk, and LED daytime running lights. If a power sunroof is a must, you can add it at an extra cost on certain trims of the new Forte.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Interior

Inside, the standard seat trim for the new Forte is black cloth, which can be swapped out for gray woven cloth on the next trim up, the LXS. Once you get to the GT-Line and above, you’ll have SynTex seating materials available in black with either gray or red stitching. Unfortunately, across all trims, a six-way manual driver’s seat is standard. But you can upgrade to the available 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar if that extra cost is worth it for you. Heated front seats are reserved for the top GT Manual trim while ventilation for the front seats is only an available option.

One area where the 2022 Forte is not lacking is infotainment technology. Standard features include an 8-inch touch-screen display, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, and a USB/auxiliary input jack. Once you get to the Forte GT-Line, you get the 10.25-inch touch-screen display with a voice-command navigation system, Kia Connect, SiriusXM Traffic, and HD radio. If you’re hoping for things like a wireless phone charger, rear USB charging ports, or the premium Harman Kardon audio system, you’ll have to choose the GT or GT Manual trims.

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Photo: Kia

Performance

For the Forte FE, LXS, and GT-Line, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is under the hood. That’s paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission with Sportmatic and generates 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Fuel economy comes in at an impressive 41 mpg on the highway for the base trim and 39 mpg on the highway for LXS and GT-Line. The 2022 Forte GT and GT Manual models live up to their sporty names and are equipped with a 201-hp turbocharged 1.6-liter engine that creates 195 lb-ft of torque. The GT has a seven-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission with paddle shifters while the GT Manual has, of course, a six-speed manual transmission equipped. Fuel economy is still respectable for both of the Forte’s upper trims, offering 35 mpg on the highway (GT) and 31 mpg on the highway (GT Manual).

Safety

While models like the Telluride and the all-new 2023 Sportage received most of the Kia Drive Wise suite of driver-assist technologies as standard, that’s not the case for the 2022 Forte. However, the list of standard systems is nothing to scoff at. The base trim comes with helpful features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and Rear Occupant Alert. Additional available safety systems include Safe Exit Warning, Highway Driving Assist, Navigation-Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (and Avoidance Assist), Blind-Spot Collision Warning (and Avoidance Assist), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Cyclist Detection.