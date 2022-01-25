No Comments

[Photos] All-New 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone is Oh So Fancy

Holy crap(stone), it’s the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Photo: Toyota

As if there weren’t already enough excitement surrounding the all-new 2022 Tundra, Toyota has gone out and one-upped itself. The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone fittingly crowns the full-size truck’s lineup with a heaping helping of luxury inside and out — not to mention lots of go to match the show.

For Those About to Rock: The awesome new 2022 Toyota Tundra is ready to roll

Capstone is the new flagship of 2022 Toyota Tundra family

Take a big gulp of this

Photo: Toyota

Called the new halo grade of the Tundra lineup, the Capstone serves up lots of luxury to put Toyota’s truck alongside the other biggies on the market. We’re talking 22-inch chrome rims—the largest of any Tundra yet — as well as a distinct grille with a color-keyed frame and chrome mesh. Automatic running boards? Yes, please. Chrome? Oh, the chrome is right at home.

Inside the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone, you’ll find a luxury-level cabin with unique leather seating in black and white, a dash that’s replete with open-pore Dark American Walnut, and model-exclusive acoustic glass to knit everything together in a nice little blanket of quiet.

Well, don’t you just look so luxurious

Photo: Toyota

The Tundra Capstone also offers a full suite of standard technologies and fancy-schmancy displays. You get the trio of the 12.3-inch Multi-Informational Display, 14-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system screen, and 10-inch Head-Up Display to make the whole thing feel like cyberpunk cockpit. Of course, you also get Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 and features like Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Basically, it’s the whole kit and the whole kaboodle.

Still beefy under all that chrome and leather

One of the most exciting additions for the 2022 Toyota Tundra is the new i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, and it’s ready to roll in the Capstone. The Capstone gets that 437-horsepower beast, allowing it to tow up to 10,340 pounds. It’s also got standard 4×4, which means it doesn’t mind getting down in the mud and getting those duds dirty.

Available only as a CrewMax with a 5.5-foot Sheet-Molded Compound bed, the Tundra Capstone finds that sweet spot if you want to use it as a family vehicle but occasionally help someone move some stuff. With 1,485 pounds of max payload, Tow/Haul Drive Mode Select settings, and the Towing Technology Package, you’ll be more than aces when you do want to use your truck for a bit of work.

The Toyota Capstone is coming(stone) soon

Photo: Toyota

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone will launch sometime this spring. Toyota hasn’t announced a starting price, but it’ll slot two spots over the 1794 Edition, which starts at $61,020 with 4×4. So you can bet this’ll command a pretty penny to match its pretty profile.