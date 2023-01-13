No Comments

2023 Buick Envision Overview

Photo: Buick

The 2023 Buick Envision checks all the expected compact-SUV boxes — five seats, standard safety tech, comfortable handling, plenty of cargo space — but it doesn’t stop there. The Envision also makes a point of showcasing the premium amenities and design elements that Buick is known for. For 2023, this model is available in Preferred, Essence, and Avenir trim levels.

Performance and efficiency

The 2023 Envision carries a 2.0-liter turbo engine that delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, along with 1,500 of max towing capacity. It also comes equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and Intelligent AWD is available on each trim. With this powertrain setup, the Envision achieves up to 23 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. Meanwhile, a five-link independent rear suspension and available Continuous Damping Control work together to ensure a smooth ride.

Photo: Buick

Exterior design

The Envision’s sleek exterior incorporates standard features like 18-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlights and taillights, and silver roof rails. Upgrades like a hands-free power liftgate and a panoramic power moonroof are available on each trim. Six paint color options are available for 2023, including new White Frost Tricoat and Moonstone Gray Metallic.

Photo: Buick

Interior features

Convenient comfort is a major point of emphasis inside the Envision, highlighted by standard features like a power driver’s seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, cloth/leatherette upholstery, and QuietTuning technology with Active Noise Cancellation. The second row offers more than 39 inches of legroom and comes with a split-folding feature that opens up 52.7 cubic feet of total cargo space in back.

Safety and infotainment tech

All Envision trims get the Buick Driver Confidence package, which gathers driver-assist features like Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning. Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert come standard as well. For connectivity on the go, the Envision provides a standard 8-inch (or available 10.2-inch) touch screen, wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay® smartphone integration, and options like connected navigation and Amaxon Alexa voice assistance.

