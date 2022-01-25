No Comments

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 takes the eighth-gen Corvette to the next level. It features tweaks to its exterior design, additional aerodynamic features, and even more powerful performance.

Exterior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

On the outside, the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 boasts custom fascias that are designed to optimize cooling and airflow, along with an aerodynamic reconfigurable rear spoiler to improve traction while cornering. This iteration of the Corvette also sports a wider stance, making it capable of sporting track-ready 345-series rear tires.



The Corvette Z06 is also remarkably customizable, with 12 exterior paint options, over a half-dozen wheel designs, and six brake caliper colors. You can even request a specific VIN.

Interior

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

Photo: Chevrolet

The interior of the Corvette Z06 features race-car-inspired touches, including shift paddles, a carbon-fiber steering wheel, and three different accent packages: two featuring carbon-fiber accents, and one with Stealth Aluminum trim. You can also pick between three seating options, seven interior color palettes, and six different seat belt colors.

Powertrain and performance

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 sets itself apart from its predecessors with the 5.5-liter LT6 engine. This dynamo delivers 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, meaning it’s got more power than any other naturally aspirated engine available in a production vehicle.



This engine has previously powered race cars, and the Corvette engineering team further fine-tuned this dynamo to deliver a more responsive ride on the Z06. It boasts a flat-plane crankshaft design, which enables you to crank it up to 8,600 rpm. On top of that, it now features better lubrication thanks to a six-stage dry-sump oiling system, while also improving its power-to-weight ratio with a lightweight aluminum cylinder block casting. This updated powertrain even features a custom, unique exhaust note.

Safety

Let’s be real — the Corvette Z06 isn’t built to be a family hauler or a daily driver, so it’s no surprise that Chevy went a bit light on the safety features. It comes with StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control and Traction Control, along with an Electronic Limited Slip Differential.

