2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD Overview

Photo: Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD has everything you need to work hard and play hard. With up to 36,000 pounds of towing capability and a range of high-tech amenities, it’s ideal for contractors and fun-loving adventurers alike. You can choose between the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD models, each with differing capabilities detailed below.

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado HD offers five trim levels: WT, LT, Custom, LTZ, and High Country. The Custom trim level is only available for the Silverado 2500HD.

Exterior

The latest Silverado HD carries on the tradition of offering a wide variety of practical exterior features. To make accessing the truck bed easier, it comes with the standard CornerStep rear bumper and offers the six-function Multi-Flex tailgate. The exterior also offers a suite of cameras that can provide up to 15 camera views, so you can take the guesswork out of maneuvering your trailer.

Interior

Silverado HD trim levels range from the no-frills Work Truck to the luxurious Denali model. The entry-level trim features an easy-to-clean rubberized floor that’s ideal for dirty jobs. Higher trims come with carpeted floors and comforts like leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and under-seat storage bins.

When it comes to tech tools, the interior of the Silverado HD comes standard with smartphone syncing capabilities, which are accessible via the 7-inch touch-screen infotainment system. Higher trims offer an 8-inch infotainment system display, a seven-speaker Bose® premium sound system, and built-in GPS navigation.

Powertrain

The 2023 Silverado HD lets you choose between two powertrain options: a 6.6-liter gas-powered V8 that pairs with a six-speed automatic and delivers 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, and a Duramax® turbo-diesel V8 that matches with a 10-speed automatic and offers 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to capability, the maximum towing and payload capacities differ between the Silverado 2500HD and 3500HD. When properly equipped, the 2500HD model can haul a maximum payload capacity of 3,979 pounds, or manage a maximum towing capacity of 18,510 pounds. The Silverado 3500HD can tow up to 36,000 pounds when equipped with the diesel engine. Plus, it boasts a maximum payload capacity of 7,442 pounds.



Safety

Like many pickup trucks, the Silverado HD doesn’t come standard with a wealth of safety technology. The entry-level model is fairly bare bones, coming with the StabiliTrak electronic stability control system and the Rear Vision Camera to help you maneuver. However, you can opt for a range of driver-assist technologies, including Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, HD Surround Vision, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

