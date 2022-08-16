No Comments

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: It’s Ridiculousness

Yes, it makes a lot of horsepower, what of it?

Photo: Stellantis

This week, Dodge is a bit like your classic genie, and Dodge Speed Week is like the lamp you rub to get three wishes. The performance brand has promised three big reveals over the next few days, and the first is a real doozy. And when we say doozy, we mean a 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat that delivers 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque.

Last Durango SRT Hellcat goes ham with a 3.5-second 0-60

Goes ham like a delicatessen, in fact

Photo: Stellantis

With Dodge set to eliminate the Hellcat as we know it — as well as its marquee Challenger and Charger — 2023 looks to be the last hurrah for the Durango Hellcat, once thought a one-off in 2021. What a hurrah this happens to be. Dodge clocks the Durango SRT Hellcat at a blistering 3.5-second 0-60 mph, and the National Hot Rod Association certifies that this best can run a quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds with a top speed of 180 mph.

Oh, right. It also can tow 8,700 pounds? Because as Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis points out, muscle enthusiasts have families. Wew, lad and lass and enby equivalent thereof.

Naturally, numbers like that are good enough to make the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat the most powerful SUV on planet Earth. It’s powered by a re-optimized 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 and it gets features like a unique front fascia with a chin splitter and a rear spoiler that generates 140 pounds of downforce at top speed.

2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Kitchen sink where?

And it’s luxurious, too. Because of course it is

Photo: Stellantis

As if all that ain’t enough, highlights include a 10.1-inch touch screen ever so ergonomically angled 7 inches toward the driver, Nappa leather and suede front seats with SRT logo embroidery, Brembo brakes, Launch Control, Launch Assist, and — presumably — a whole-ass kitchen sink that Dodge forgot to mention in the press release.

Not enough? Fine. The Plus package ups the ante with Laguna leather, equipment for towing, and a power sunroof. From there, you’ve got a Premium package that adds extended leather for the instrument panel, carbon-fiber interior accents, a 19-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon, and sporty red seat belts. (No mention of a kitchen sink here, either.)

Want one? Of course you do. Well, you don’t have long to wait. The 2023 Dodge Durano SRT Hellcat goes up for order next month with the first shipments hitting early next year. No word on pricing yet, but expect those pennies to be pretty.