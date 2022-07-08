No Comments

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition is Two-Tone Goodness

Hell yeah, it’s the 2023 Ford F-150 Heritage Edition

Photo: Ford

Next year marks 75 years since the debut of the F-Series. You know Ford wasn’t just going to let the occasion pass without some sorta hotness, and so we can now happily look forward to the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition.

Heritage Edition pays tribute to Tu-Tone

Available for the 2023 Ford F-150 XLT, the Heritage Edition package dips back not 75 years into the F-Series’ past, but rather about 40ish. These trucks wear a cool two-tone exterior that matches classic Ford trucks from the 1970s and ’80s, using one color for the middle body and another for the lower body and roof.

That’s what I’m talking about

Photo: Ford

Ford will offer the 2023 F-150 Heritage Edition in five color combos:

Antimatter Blue between Carbonized Gray

Area 51 between Agate Black

Atlas Blue between Agate Black

Avalanche between Agate Black

Race Red between Carbonized Gray

Not pictured: Sideburns and a thick moustache

Photo: Ford

This is a nice little nod to the classic Tu-Tone options offered on Ford trucks starting around the time that the F-Series started its decades-long streak as America’s bestselling truck. Ford has offered two-tone colorways for its vehicles going back to the 1940s with vehicles like the Fairlane and Galaxie.

It was also a popular option for the classic Bronco, so here’s hoping Ford has a similar package in the work for today’s Bronco and Bronco Sport.

Outside of these colors, the Ford F-150 Heritage Edition will offer unique seat trim covers, an embossed console lid with the Heritage Edition logo, and a 75 Years logo on the upper windshield. Ford hasn’t announced pricing for the package yet, but order banks are slated to open sometime in the next few weeks.

Ford has already announced another special edition for the 2023 F-150: the Rattler, its new entry-level off-roader.