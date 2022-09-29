No Comments

2023 Ford Super Duty Adds Engines, Tech, 5G

Ford says the 2023 Super Duty will be ridiculous (not in those exact terms tho)

Photo: Ford

Ford doubles down — possibly even triples or quadruples down — on its dominance in all things truck with the 2023 Super Duty. The next-generation Super Duty adapts some of the more popular new features of the latest F-150 while adding plenty of new tricks all its own, including a burlier version of its legendary Power Stroke engine.

2023 Super Duty grows engine lineup

There’s no hybrid or electric option for the 2023 Ford Super Duty, but Ford isn’t sticking with its same three-mill dance card. The next-gen truck now comes standard with a 6.8-liter gas V8 and will continue to offer the 7.3-liter gas V8 and 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 diesel.

The Tremor Off-Road Package is back for 2023

Photo: Ford

Excitingly enough, the 2023 Ford Super Duty will also be available with a high-output 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8. This, Ford says, should deliver best-in-class horsepower and torque. And if we’re lucky, it’s also a sign that the Super Duty is finally getting in on the Raptor game. Perhaps that’s one of the trims Ford is holding off until next spring?

While Ford didn’t serve up any tasty numbers, it is promising that the next-gen Super Duty will top the segment in payload and towing. Another boon for customers: Every truck from the XLT up will come standard with four-wheel drive.

Next-gen Super Duty teched to the nines

Who’s a sweepy widdle guy? Yes you is!

Photo: Ford

The 2023 Ford Super Duty also adds some key features that folks have been loving with the newest F-150s. Among these is Pro Power Onboard, which will offer up to 2.0 kilowatts of exportable power. The Super Duty also adds Onboard Scales with Smart Hitch and Pro Trailer Hitch Assist. Oh, and while it’s not tech, the Super Duty is getting its own super-sweet Max Recline Seats.

But the Super Duty also outstrips its smaller sibling with some new features that it’ll likely wind up passing down by 2024 or not long after. The Super Duty is the first truck in the industry with an optional camera and sensors in the tailgate that notify the driver when the tailgate is down. It’ll also offer an expanded version of the Blind Spot Information System with fifth-wheel and gooseneck coverage.

Another nice feather in Ford’s cap: the 2023 Ford Super Duty is America’s first truck to offer 5G capabilities. FordPass Connect will continue to offer connectivity for up to 10 devices at once as well as over-the-air updates with Ford Power-Up.

Dear Ford: Please add Raptor here plz n thx <3

Photo: Ford

The 2023 Ford Super Duty will go on sale early next year. Ford should have more on its power figures, capacities, features, functions, and hopefully a Raptor in the months to come.