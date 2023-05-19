No Comments

Guide to 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Trim Levels

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD returns with its signature impressive capabilities, bold styling, and advanced tech tools. And with five trim levels, there’s a model to suit every lifestyle. Here’s a look at what it has to offer.

WT

Like all models of the Silverado HD, the entry-level WT trim comes equipped with a 6.6-liter V8 gas engine that offers 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft of torque, channeled through an Allison® 10-speed automatic transmission. And just like the rest of the Silverado HD lineup, the WT gives you the option to upgrade to the 6.6-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel V8 engine that offers 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. This entry-level model also offers the available six-function Multi-Flex tailgate, along with a truck bed made from high-strength roll-formed steel, more available cargo volume than any competitor, and a dozen standard tie-downs to secure your gear. On top of that, it features an automatic locking rear differential, the Chevy Safety Assist bundle of driver-assist features, and a set of black recovery hooks.

Custom

The Custom trim level builds upon the WT model, adding 20-inch machined aluminum wheels with Grazen metallic accents, cloth seating surfaces, and heated power-adjustable vertical trailering mirrors. It also adds a few conveniences like remote keyless entry and power door and window locks.

LT

The LT model adds advanced tech tools, including a 13.4-inch touch-screen display and a 12.3-inch Driver Information Center. On the outside, it distinguishes itself with chrome bumpers, a power lock and release EZ Lift tailgate, and Keyless Open and Start capabilities.

LTZ

The penultimate model of the Silverado HD offers premium amenities including an in-vehicle trailering app, power-folding trailering mirrors, LED exterior lights with tracing animations, and a Hitch View camera. On the inside, it offers added comfort thanks to its perforated leather seating and 10-way adjustable front seats, as well as standard dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel. This model also offers a huge range of packages, such as the LTZ Premium Package and the LTZ Plus Package to further customize your vehicle.

High Country

Choose the range-topping High Country model for even more luxuries. With 20-inch bright chrome wheels, a chrome-and-bronze grille, and a handy power up/down tailgate, this top-tier trim is dressed to impress. Its cabin features premium leather seating with a unique decorative stitch pattern, open-pore wood trim, and a range of high-tech conveniences like the bed-view camera, HD surround Vision, and the Safety Alert Seat. Speaking of safety this model also boasts convenient Front and Rear Park Assist to help you squeeze into parking spaces, rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer side blind zone alert to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

