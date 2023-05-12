No Comments

All-New 2024 Ford Ranger Goes Heavy on Tech, Style

The 2024 Ford Ranger XLT STX is a smokeshow

Photo: Ford

Ford has revealed the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger, showing off a truck inspired by its award-winning smaller sibling and getting ample upgrades in everything from power to tech. Oh, and it’s getting a high-performance Raptor model as well.

Ford Cranks Out Award Winners: Here’s the hardware Ford’s been hauling in

Most notable about the 2024 Ford Ranger straight off is how much it bites from the 2022 North American Truck of the Year-winning Maverick. The redesigned face creates a better synthesis between the two non-F-Series trucks, and it gives the Ranger a tastefully refreshed look that helps it stand out against the likes of the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

A big part of the formula to put the Ranger at the top of its segment is capitalizing on its towing capabilities. On that front, Ford equips the all-new 2024 Ranger with more towing technology, including Pro Trailer Backup Assist and Trailer Reverse Guidance, both of which are class exclusives. Ford says that the Ranger tops out at 7,500 pounds of trailering power with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and proper equipment.

2024 Ford Ranger beefs up with new engines

Meet the fresh-to-death 2024 Ford Ranger lineup

Photo: Ford

On that front, Ford brings back the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, ever reliable with 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. But for the first time since its relaunch five years back, Ford has multiple engine options for the Ranger. And they’re a doozy! The optional 2.7-liter EcoBoost — the same you can get for the F-150 and Bronco — packs in 315 ponies and 400 lb-ft of torque and works seamlessly with the class-exclusive 10-speed SelectShift automatic.

And then there’s the third option: the Ranger Raptor’s 3.0-liter twin-turbo with best-in-class 405 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque.

But Ford also upgrades the Ranger in several other key ways for 2024, namely on the inside. The truck offers a 12.4-inch digital instrument display and 12-inch touch screen along with SYNC 4A. That means wireless smartphone connectivity, Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates, and voice activation. And wireless charging is standard from the XLT up.

Ford also builds on strengths evident in the Maverick, improving the rear under-seat storage as well as increasing the size of door pockets and center console storage. The 2024 Ford Ranger also offers fold-flat rear seatbacks optimized for moving larger items like TVs.

Add perks like a smarter bed with options like Zone Lighting and a 400-watt power inverter, and you’ve got a truck that’s ready for action. You won’t have long to wait before it’s ready for action, either. Orders open for the all-new Ford Ranger later this month with deliveries kicking off in late summer. Models with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will be available in the fall.