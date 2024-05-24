No Comments

2024 GMC Acadia Overview

Photo: GMC

Showing off enlarged dimensions, new technologies, and a host of premium upgrades, the redesigned 2024 GMC Acadia takes its place among today’s top family SUVs. This midsize three-row model is available in Elevation, AT4, and Denali trim levels.

Photo: GMC

Performance

For 2024, the Acadia carries a potent new 2.5-liter turbo engine that delivers 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft of torque. It’s connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can also provide up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity. A fully independent suspension comes standard for smoother handling, and AWD is available for Elevation and Denali trims. AT4 offers a variety of upgrades designed for all-terrain performance, including Active Torque Control AWD with seven selectable drive modes, Hill Descent Control, and a lifted suspension.

Photo: GMC

Exterior design

The 2024 Acadia is a significantly larger SUV than it was a year ago. Its exterior is taller, wider, and longer, and its attitude is more rugged, too. The Acadia also comes standard with a new array of premium exterior features, including 20-inch aluminum wheels, roof-mounted side rails, and an AutoSense presence-based power liftgate. The AT4 trim adds dark accents and all-terrain tires, while Denali shows off Pearl Nickel machined aluminum wheels and a Galvano-accented signature grille.

Photo: GMC

Interior features

Because of its larger size, the 2024 Acadia is considerably more spacious inside. Its three rows offer configurations for six or seven passengers, including more than 41 inches of legroom for second-row riders. The SUV’s expanded cargo space includes 23 cubic feet behind the third row, 57.3 cubic feet behind the second row, and 97.5 cubic feet when both rear rows are folded flat. The Acadia also provides an expanded suite of standard amenities, including CoreTec upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Available upgrades include heated second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Photo: GMC

Infotainment and safety tech

The 2024 Acadia showcases a new 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs advanced features like Google built-in, wireless Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®, connected apps, and natural voice recognition. An 11-inch digital driver display comes standard as well, and an 8-inch head-up display can be added as well. The Acadia’s redesign also incorporates more than 15 standard technologies to prevent and mitigate crashes, improve focus behind the wheel, and make the SUV easier to maneuver. Here are some of the highlights:

LED Reflective Windshield Collision Alert

Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking

Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian and Bicyclist Braking

Side Bicyclist Alert

Rear Pedestrian Alert

Reverse Automatic Braking

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Blind Zone Steering Assist

HD Surround Vision

Safety Alert Seat

The new 2024 GMC Acadia is on sale now at dealerships around the United States.