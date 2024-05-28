No Comments

2024 Nissan Frontier Overview



Photo: Nissan

The 2024 Nissan Frontier combines retro vibes with modern conveniences. This midsize truck boasts plenty of style, capability, and power, all without breaking the bank. Here’s a look at how this pickup can put some pep in your step.

Exterior

The new Frontier sports a bold, squared-off design that stands out from the crowd. Choose the available Hardbody Edition package to give your truck’s exterior a charming retro twist, complete with custom exterior accents, graphics, skid plates, and a bed-mounted sport bar.



The Frontier’s truck bed features the Utili-track Channel System, which makes it easy to adjust your tie-down cleats and secure your gear. A spray-on bedliner provides an added layer of protection against scratches and corrosion, while a 120-volt power outlet lets you run tools and appliances on the go. Built-in bed lighting lets you work or play late into the evening.

Interior

The Frontier boasts a practical interior with a few expected available luxuries, like heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The most notable aspect of its interior is the cabin, which comes standard with an 8-inch infotainment display and offers an available 9-inch display. Entry-level models have wired smartphone connectivity, while higher trims feature wireless Apple Car Play and Amazon Alexa connectivity. Plus, you can bring your tunes to life with the optional Fender® 10-speaker premium audio system.

Power and performance

All models of the Frontier draw power from a 3.8-liter V6 that churns out 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. This dynamo channels its power through a responsive nine-speed automatic transmission, designed to balance power output and fuel efficiency. On top of that, the Frontier lets you conquer rough terrain with its 4×4 capability. And if you’re looking to bring your boat or trailer along for the journey, you’ll have plenty of power thanks to its 6,640-pound towing capacity and 1,620-pound payload capacity.

Safety

When it comes to safety features, Nissan doesn’t skimp on the smart technology. This midsize truck comes equipped Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and also offers innovations like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert as optional add-ons. Available intelligent Cruise Control even makes long highway drives easier by braking and speeding up with the flow of traffic around you.

