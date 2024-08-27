No Comments

2025 Cadillac Escalade Overview

Photo: Cadillac

The Cadillac Escalade is one of the most recognizable vehicles on the road today. This large SUV is a go-to for many, as it offers tons of luxury, a commanding presence, and immense power. Here’s what you can expect on the latest model, which received a handful of updates.

What’s new for the 2025 Escalade?

There are quite a few exterior updates for the 2025 Escalade. This includes a revised front end with a bigger grille, new horizontal LED headlamps, revised taillights, and an updated lower bumper cover. An available illuminated grille surround is also new and adds an added dash of cool to the SUV with a lit-up Cadillac crest. Three new colors make their debut: Aegean Stone, Deep Sea metallic, and Latte metallic.

On the inside, the updates are related to tech and style. The pillar-to-pillar curved dash has gotten even larger at 55 inches over the previous 38 inches. Super Cruise hands-free driving technology is now standard on every trim. Meanwhile, two new interior color packages are available: Sheer Gray and Renaissance Red.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Exterior

The Escalade is a big SUV, measuring 211.9 inches long, 81.08 inches wide, and 76.7 inches tall. But that just means you’ll have plenty of room inside the vehicle. As mentioned previously, the exterior received a handful of minor updates. Additional exterior features that are available on the new Cadillac Escalade include power open and close doors, choreographed LED lighting, available 24-inch wheels, and a sport grille that’s blacked out.

Interior

You’ll have plenty of room to stretch out in the 2025 Escalade. The SUV seats up to eight people and boasts 44.51 inches of front legroom, 41.75 inches of second-row legroom, and 34.9 inches of third-row legroom. When you fold all of the rear seats down, you’ll have up to 120.5 cubic feet of total cargo space to utilize. Behind the second row is 72.9 cubic feet of space and behind the third row is 25.5 cubic feet of room.

The second row is where everyone will want to sit thanks to available amenities like six-way heated and ventilated seats (with lumbar and massage), stowable table trays, and a rear command center. However, the whole cabin is ultimately luxurious with additional standard and optional features like plush leather seating materials, 126-color ambient lighting, an Ultra View® dual-pane sunroof, and a console refrigerator with Freezer Mode.

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Photo: Cadillac

Technology

Prepare to be amazed by all of the advanced tech in the Cadillac Escalade’s cabin. I’m not kidding; this thing is packed to the gills with connected features. (It makes sense considering the price tag of the SUV.) As noted, the curved display measures a whopping 55 inches with screens integrated directly into the dashboard. Meanwhile, the available 36-speaker AKG Studio Reference Speaker audio system provides a 360-degree listening experience. More tech like Google Built-In, Night Vision, a full-color Head-Up Display, and microphones that enhance the driver’s voice are all available on the new Escalade.

Performance

The standard 6.2-liter V8 supercharged engine delivers an exhilarating 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, letting you enjoy the ride every time you get behind the wheel. If you’ve got things to bring with you, the Cadillac SUV can tow up to 8,100 pounds on 2WD models.

Other features that enhance the ride include smart features like an Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that smooths out bumpy roads and available Magnetic Ride Control — which anticipates what’s ahead by reading the road 1,000 times per second at 60 mph and higher.

Safety

As one of the most expensive vehicles in the Cadillac lineup, the Escalade comes with plenty of standard driver-assist safety features. Super Cruise hands-free driving assistance is standard on every trim, which is new for this model year. Additional standard systems include Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Forward Collision Alert, Teen Driver, HD Surround Vision, Hitch View, IntelliBeam, and so much more.