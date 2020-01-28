No Comments

3 Awesome Global Auto Shows in 2020

This article is sponsored by Looking4.com.

The Los Angeles Auto Show always attracts plenty of guests

Photo: Genesis

When you’re crazy about cars, America is a pretty great place to live. From getting to grips with Manhattan’s grid system to putting the pedal to the metal on the Pacific Coast Highway, there’s something for everyone. And when you can take your pick from proud domestic manufacturers like Chevrolet, Chrysler, and Cadillac — or international brands like Hyundai, Maserati, and more — you begin to wonder whether it’s worth going elsewhere for your motoring fix. If you’ve got the travel bug and want to quench your thirst for all things auto-related around the world, there are several upcoming global auto shows for 2020 that might pique your interest.

1. New York International Auto Show (U.S.)

If you’re considering a trip to The Big Apple this year, April is a good month to choose. The New York International Auto Show will be held April 10-19 and looks to be an absolute banger this year. If the 2019 show is anything to go by, this year’s spectacle should be superb. Last year’s highlights included debuts of the 2020 Kia Stinger GTS, the 2020 Subaru Outback, and the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A 35, to name a few.

2. Mondial De L’Auto (France)

When the French aren’t baking delicious baguettes or doing other non-stereotypical French things, they’re rather keen on admiring amazing automobiles. And if you fancy kicking the autumn leaves around in Paris parks with your significant other, the Mondial De L’Auto motor show will be held Oct 1-11 at the Porte De Versailles. It promises concerts and fun workshops as well as high-performance cars, so it’s an eclectic, festival-style celebration of all things car-related.

3. Beaulieu Supercar Weekend (England)

England’s spectacular and stately Beaulieu is home to the National Motor Museum and hosts its iconic Supercar Weekend Aug 8-9. If watching Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and Porsches roaring around a track to the backdrop of bright blue skies, green grass, and a pretty Palace House floats your boat, you’ll be in automotive heaven here. It’s family-friendly too; the 2020 show is bolstered by the introduction of a dedicated children’s play area Little Beaulieu.

Getting there

If you’re driving to the airport to get to your automotive destination, helpful sites like Looking4.com has airport parking for LAX, San Diego, Orlando, and practically every other major U.S. airport. And don’t forget to shop around for cheap flights so you can truly enjoy the most of your auto show trip!