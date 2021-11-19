No Comments

3 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in California

Winters in the Golden State are pleasantly mild but, sadly, snowless. You can still celebrate the festive spirit of the holidays to build fond memories with family and friends if you live in this state. Visit these few drive-thru and drive-by displays for a magical experience.

Christmas Tree Lane

From Dec. 1-25, 2021, you can catch Fresno’s seasonal tribute to the holidays known as Christmas Tree Lane. The 2-mile route features dazzling light displays of 140 residential homes located between Shields Avenue and Shaw Avenue. This event is free, thanks to sponsorship from the Fig Garden Homeowners Association, but donations are encouraged.

Holiday Light Up

Each year, the Upper Hasting Ranch neighborhood in Pasadena puts on a spectacular light show that you can view from the comfort of your car. This year, check it out on Dec. 12 and be open from 6-10 p.m. Plan your visit to coincide with one of the concerts, caroling events, or Santa Claus encounters.

Santa’s Speedway

Normally, Irwindale Speedway is home to car racing, but around the holidays it transforms into Santa’s Speedway, an awe-inspiring drive-thru light display that transforms the speedway into a winter wonderland. There are light displays, tunnels, photo opps, and concessions (in case all those lights make you hungry).

The event runs from Nov. 26, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. At $75 per car on peak nights ($59 on non-peak nights), tickets aren’t cheap, but the display has added a bunch of new lights for 2021 that promise to give you your money’s worth.