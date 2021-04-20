No Comments

3 Nissan Models on Parents List of Best Family Cars 2021

Photo: Nissan

Recent Nissan modes have been earning high marks on safety evaluations, and now, the brand’s lineup has attracted the attention of Parents magazine. Three Nissan models earned a place on the publication’s list of the “Best Family Cars 2021.” Here’s a look at what stood out about the latest models of the Nissan Rogue, Pathfinder, and Maxima.

2021 Nissan Rogue

Photo: Nissan

The panelists at Parents magazine bestowed the title of “Best Redesign” upon the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The judges praised its family-focused features, like tri-zone climate control, wireless smartphone charging, and available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for those wintertime trips to school. The Rogue’s rear doors garnered attention for their ability to open to nearly 90 degrees, making it less cramped when you’re installing child safety seats.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

Photo: Nissan

Named “Best for Towing” by the Parents panelists, this fully revamped SUV earned recognition for its 6,000-pound towing capacity, making it ideal for family camping trips and other outdoorsy adventures. The judges noted that its roomy interior can accommodate three child seats in the second row, or two in the third row. The publication even appreciated the fact that the all-new Pathfinder offers 14 different color options.

2021 Nissan Maxima

Nissan Maxima

Photo: Nissan

Hailed as the “Best Sporty Car” on the list, the 2021 Maxima certainly lived up to its branding as the “four-door sports car.” In addition to its good looks, it garnered praise for its functional interior. Judges noted that it offers plenty of rear legroom, as well as enough space to comfortably carry two rear-facing infant seats. And for the latest model year, you can pick up the Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition, which adds more exclusive styling cues to help you stand out from the minivan-driving crowd.

In addition to the features that Parents magazine praised, all of the featured models come standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of driver-assist features. The Maxima and Rogue both earned the Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The 2022 Pathfinder hasn’t been rated yet, but previous model years have earned Top Safety Pick designations.

The Rogue and Maxima are on sale now, and the 2022 Pathfinder will release during the summer of 2021.