4 Drive-Thru Holiday Light Displays in Missouri

The holiday season is a magical time, with festive events and light displays taking place throughout the months of November and December. While COVID may have changed the way we celebrate this year, one this has stayed the same: our ability to enjoy Christmas light displays from the comfort of our own cars. Check out these four drive-thru light displays in Missouri to kick-start your Christmas spirit.

Let There Be Lights

The Promised Land Zoo in Branson is home to Let There Be Lights — a holiday drive-thru filled with festive twinkling lights. The event runs nightly between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, from 5-11 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per car, $45 per minibus, or $80 per coach. You can also pay $25 per person for the VIP Santa’s Safari, which is a 45-minute guided tour with one of Santa’s helpers.

Santa’s Magical Kingdom

Santa’s Magical Kingdom is located next to Six Flags in Pacific. Displays include Elfland, an elf village in the trees; a 300-foot waterfall of lights; and the “Tunnel of Dancing Lights.” It is open nightly at 5:30 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $25 per car and $40 per limo, passenger van, commercial van, or small bus.

Celebration of Lights

Held nightly at Fort Zumwalt Park in O’Fallon, the Celebration of Lights is designed and funded by local businesses, churches, and other organizations. It costs just $12 per car to enter; that increases to $20 for a van or limo, or $35 for a bus (must reserve in advance). Make your trip contact-free by purchasing your ticket online. Tickets aren’t available at the gate this year due to COVID restrictions, but you can also buy yours at the Renaud Center or by calling 636-474-2732.

Christmas in the Park

At Longview Lake Campground in Blue Springs, you can enjoy the Christmas in the Park drive-thru completely free of charge. The display is open nightly at 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Christmas in the Park includes more than half a million lights across 175 animated displays. You can make a voluntary donation as you exit the display; these donations will benefit 39 different local charities.

