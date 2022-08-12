No Comments

6 Coolest Features on the Chevrolet Blazer EV

Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevrolet Blazer EV was recently revealed as the newest member of the bowtie brand’s electrified lineup. Here’s a look at some of its most intriguing features.

A new look

The Blazer EV continues the tradition of drawing inspiration from Chevrolet’s performance cars. It boasts visual updates that differentiate it from its gas-powered siblings. It has a leaner, meaner profile enabled by its Ultium Platform. And on top of that, it complements its aggressive new look with a full light bar and signature dual-element LED exterior lighting, complete with choreographed lighting sequences

More power

Much like the Silverado EV, the Chevrolet Blazer EV offers Wide Open Watts mode, which offers 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft of torque. On top of that, this specialized mode will enable you to rocket from 0-60 in about 4 seconds.

Fast charging

It’s no secret that charging an EV is a little more time consuming than pumping some gas. However, Chevy is working on closing that gap by giving the Blazer EV standard DC public fast-charging capability. Depending on the model, this EV can regain up to 78 miles of range in about 10 minutes, according to GM estimates.

Go the distance

According to Chevrolet estimates, the Blazer can provide up to 320 miles, depending on the trim level you choose. Specifically, if you go with the entry-level model, you’ll be able to travel 247 miles on a single charge. The 2LT provides more range, with an estimated 297 miles. The RS offers the most, with 320 miles of range. If you choose the performance-oriented SS trim level, you’ll get 290 miles of range out of a single charge.

Tablet-like touch screen

Inside the Blazer EV, you’ll find a huge 17.7-inch-diagonal color touch-screen display. It’s paired with an 11-inch color Driver Information Center.

Super Cruise

Super Cruise hands-free driving functionality will be available on the Blazer EV. It lets you drive hands-free on over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.

For the latest updates on the Chevrolet Blazer EV, stay tuned to The News Wheel.