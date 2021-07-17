7 Ways to Celebrate Your Car’s Birthday
Whether you prefer to commemorate the day you bought your vehicle or the day it was built, the sky’s the limit when it comes to how you party it up with your car. Here are seven ways to celebrate your car’s birthday.
New Tires: Gift your car with some new tires for its birthday
1. Decorate your car
Festoon the outside of your vehicle with balloons and streamers. You can also write birthday wishes on the side and back windows with a chalk marker. Just be strategic on where you place these items on your car, to ensure that you have enough visibility to stay safe while driving.
2. Have a cake smash
Cakes smashes aren’t just for humans. Have a car-style cake smash party by placing a cake on your driveway or curbside, then run it over with your car. Make sure to hose off the sidewalk to remove any cake debris afterward, though, out of consideration for any neighbors and pedestrians.
3. Give it a wash
Take your car through a touch-less car wash. Or better yet, give it some personal TLC when you wash it by hand. Finish your car’s cleaning session by applying a coat of wax to the exterior, to protect the paint coat and keep it looking shiny for longer.
4. Get it detailed
Give your car’s interior the extra attention it deserves on its birthday when you detail it. Though you can do it yourself, you can also take it to a professional auto detailer to save yourself some time and hassle.
5. Watch a car-themed movie
Sit back and relax with a car-themed film to commemorate your car’s birthday. Whether you prefer The Fast and the Furious, Mad Max, or The Art of Racing in the Rain, you’re bound to feel more connected to your vehicle after watching a movie with a car protagonist or two.
6. Plan a road trip
Sometimes the best way to celebrate all of the past trips you’ve enjoyed with your car is to anticipate the future drives you’ll take with it. Spend some time planning your next road trip to a new place you haven’t visited yet.
7. Take it for a joy ride
Take a day trip to rediscover the fun of driving. Pick the scenic routes over the shorter ones, and hike or picnic at local parks and historical sites along the way. If you live near a beach or lake, spend some time driving by the water — then park your car so you can go wading or swimming before heading home.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.