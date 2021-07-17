No Comments

7 Ways to Celebrate Your Car’s Birthday

Celebrating a car’s birthday can take many different forms, from decorating it with balloons to planning a road trip

Photo: Michael Schwarzenberger via Pixabay

Whether you prefer to commemorate the day you bought your vehicle or the day it was built, the sky’s the limit when it comes to how you party it up with your car. Here are seven ways to celebrate your car’s birthday.

New Tires: Gift your car with some new tires for its birthday

Balloons are a simple way to commemorate your car’s birthday

Photo: Lefthand via Pixabay

1. Decorate your car

Festoon the outside of your vehicle with balloons and streamers. You can also write birthday wishes on the side and back windows with a chalk marker. Just be strategic on where you place these items on your car, to ensure that you have enough visibility to stay safe while driving.

2. Have a cake smash

Cakes smashes aren’t just for humans. Have a car-style cake smash party by placing a cake on your driveway or curbside, then run it over with your car. Make sure to hose off the sidewalk to remove any cake debris afterward, though, out of consideration for any neighbors and pedestrians.

Cleaning your car is a simple way to say “thanks” to your car for the mobility it adds to your life

Photo: The News Wheel

3. Give it a wash

Take your car through a touch-less car wash. Or better yet, give it some personal TLC when you wash it by hand. Finish your car’s cleaning session by applying a coat of wax to the exterior, to protect the paint coat and keep it looking shiny for longer.

4. Get it detailed

Give your car’s interior the extra attention it deserves on its birthday when you detail it. Though you can do it yourself, you can also take it to a professional auto detailer to save yourself some time and hassle.

Give a head nod to your vehicle’s birthday by watching your favorite car-themed movie

Photo: The News Wheel

5. Watch a car-themed movie

Sit back and relax with a car-themed film to commemorate your car’s birthday. Whether you prefer The Fast and the Furious, Mad Max, or The Art of Racing in the Rain, you’re bound to feel more connected to your vehicle after watching a movie with a car protagonist or two.

6. Plan a road trip

Sometimes the best way to celebrate all of the past trips you’ve enjoyed with your car is to anticipate the future drives you’ll take with it. Spend some time planning your next road trip to a new place you haven’t visited yet.

7. Take it for a joy ride

Take a day trip to rediscover the fun of driving. Pick the scenic routes over the shorter ones, and hike or picnic at local parks and historical sites along the way. If you live near a beach or lake, spend some time driving by the water — then park your car so you can go wading or swimming before heading home.

